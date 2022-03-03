See Pics

Chaney Jones Rocks Black Leather Shorts While Out With ‘Legally Single’ Kanye West

Chaney Jones, Kanye West
MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's latest muse Chaney Jones shows off her curves in revealing one piece as she hits the beach with swimsuit designer Bianca Elouise in Miami. Both beach babes were clad in the latter's own line, Myra Swim, which is frequently spotted on celebrities. 23 Feb 2022 Pictured: Chaney Jones. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA830984_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A newly single Kanye West is seen leaving his hotel with new girlfriend Chaney Jones in Miami. 03 Mar 2022 Pictured: Kanye West; Chaney Jones; Ye. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA833951_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A newly single Kanye West is seen leaving his hotel with new girlfriend Chaney Jones in Miami. 03 Mar 2022 Pictured: Kanye West; Chaney Jones; Ye. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA833951_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kanye West drops off his new muse Chaney Jones in Miami. The rapper stayed inside the car as his new girlfriend and Kim Kardashian lookalike exited and visited an apartment building.She wore her black workout gear which showed off her back tattoo and the same type of Balenciaga Croc boots worn by the "Donda" hip hopper. Ye wore a purple hoodie as he sat in the passenger seat.Pictured: Chaney Jones,Kanye WestRef: SPL5293124 010322 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Pichichipixx.com / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Chaney Jones is pulling out her hottest looks now that Kanye West was declared legally single in him and Kim Kardashian’s divorce hearing.

Chaney Jones, 24, was serving up some sexy looks while spotted out with Kanye West, 44, for the first time since he was declared legally single. She rocked some black leather shorts that hugged her curves and a matching crop top leather jacket. The model completed her cool look with a pair of sunglasses. She walked side-by-side with Ye who sported a black tank and jeans.

Chaney Jones, Kanye West
Chaney Jones rocks leather shorts after Kanye West was declared legally single. (MEGA)

The “Gold Digger” rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian haven’t had the most amicable divorce. She appeared in court yesterday where she was granted her request to become legally single and that his last name be dropped from her name. During the case, Kim also shared that their four children are “doing ok” despite the drama. It’s likely the Grammy Award-winning artist wasn’t thrilled with the verdict since he previously blocked her request to be legally single.

He was also spotted making a very intense phone call just hours after the hearing. He sported all-black attire as he was spotted briskly leaving the Four Seasons in Miami Beach while holding his phone away from him on speakerphone as he spoke. Ye also dropped a disturbing music video of him dragging her boyfriend Pete Davidon’s dead body and holding his decapitated head.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian Vs. Chaney Jones: Photos Of The Look-Alikes' Sexiest Outfits

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones marks a striking resemblance to his ex wife as she steps out for dinner solo at Carbone in Miami. 26 Feb 2022 Pictured: Chaney Jones. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA831949_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian seen working out on the beach in Miami, Florida. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian Larsa Pippen Ref: SPL924206 031012 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Estonia Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Poland Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Turkey Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Kim K look alike Chaney Jones attends a star-studded party held at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.Pictured: Chaney JonesBACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Chaney Jones, Kanye West
Chaney Jones rocked a leather jacket and matching shorts while out with Kanye West. (MEGA)

Ye’s current “muse,” Chaney also has been described as a Kim Kardashian look-alike. Not only do the two women look similar with their dark brown hair and curvy figures but Chaney has been accused of copying the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s style. On multiple occasions, she has been spotted wearing the signature Kardashian catsuits and cheeky thong bikinis.

While her and Chaney’s similarities certainly haven’t escaped the SKIMS founder and she finds it “a little peculiar,” a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she doesn’t care “who he dates, she just wants that person to be a good person because if anything ever transpires from this, that woman will then be a part of Kim’s life. So, ultimately, Kim is hoping for the best no matter how much the person Kanye dates looks like, or doesn’t look like, her.”