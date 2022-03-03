Chaney Jones Rocks Black Leather Shorts While Out With ‘Legally Single’ Kanye West

Chaney Jones is pulling out her hottest looks now that Kanye West was declared legally single in him and Kim Kardashian’s divorce hearing.

Chaney Jones, 24, was serving up some sexy looks while spotted out with Kanye West, 44, for the first time since he was declared legally single. She rocked some black leather shorts that hugged her curves and a matching crop top leather jacket. The model completed her cool look with a pair of sunglasses. She walked side-by-side with Ye who sported a black tank and jeans.

The “Gold Digger” rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian haven’t had the most amicable divorce. She appeared in court yesterday where she was granted her request to become legally single and that his last name be dropped from her name. During the case, Kim also shared that their four children are “doing ok” despite the drama. It’s likely the Grammy Award-winning artist wasn’t thrilled with the verdict since he previously blocked her request to be legally single.

He was also spotted making a very intense phone call just hours after the hearing. He sported all-black attire as he was spotted briskly leaving the Four Seasons in Miami Beach while holding his phone away from him on speakerphone as he spoke. Ye also dropped a disturbing music video of him dragging her boyfriend Pete Davidon’s dead body and holding his decapitated head.

Ye’s current “muse,” Chaney also has been described as a Kim Kardashian look-alike. Not only do the two women look similar with their dark brown hair and curvy figures but Chaney has been accused of copying the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s style. On multiple occasions, she has been spotted wearing the signature Kardashian catsuits and cheeky thong bikinis.

While her and Chaney’s similarities certainly haven’t escaped the SKIMS founder and she finds it “a little peculiar,” a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she doesn’t care “who he dates, she just wants that person to be a good person because if anything ever transpires from this, that woman will then be a part of Kim’s life. So, ultimately, Kim is hoping for the best no matter how much the person Kanye dates looks like, or doesn’t look like, her.”