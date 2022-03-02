See Pics

Kanye West Makes Phone Call In 1st Photos Since Kim Kardashian Is Declared Legally Single

Kanye West
VEM / BACKGRID
Kanye West'Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018
Miami Beach, FL - Kanye West leaves the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami Beach.Pictured: Kanye WestBACKGRID USA 2 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Miami, FL - Kanye West is treating his new GF Chaney James to some food and shopping at Miami's Bal Harbour. We caught Kanye taking a phone call while walking alongside his new beau. The rapper wore a Boston Fire Dept. hoodie and spent most of his time shopping at Balenciaga where he was seen buying up goods from his favorite designer for Jones. Kanye had similarly showered recent ex Julia Fox with pricey designer gifts as well.Pictured: Kanye West, Chaney JonesBACKGRID USA 24 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - The rappers come out to play as Kanye West, Travis Scott, Future, and more grab dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Travis Scott, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 42 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Kanye West was spotted having an intense phone call after Kim Kardashian was granted her request to be legally single.

Hold the phone! Kanye West, 44, was spotted publicly for the first time since his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was granted her request to be legally single. He appeared to be engaged in an intense phone call as he left the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami Beach on Wednesday, March 2. He kept it casual in a black sweatshirt, black t-shirt and sweatpants. He held the phone at a distance as he spoke on speakerphone and seemed to be in a rush while taking large strides.

Kanye West
Kanye West spotted for the first time since Kim Kardashian became legally single. (VEM / BACKGRID)

Earlier that day, Kim appeared in court to discuss officially filing for divorce. Ye wasn’t present for the hearing but the show still went on. The SKIMS founder gave an update on their four kids North, 8, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, saying that “everyone is doing OK.” The judge granted her request to end their marriage and dropped “West” from her name.

Ye also made a bold statement shortly after the ruling. He continued his one-sided Instagram crusade against Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson by posting a jarring music video for his song “Eazy.” One of the lyrics in the song is “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson‘s ass,” so it’s clear there’s a theme here. Ye delivered on that promise in the music video as an animated version of him dragged a dead body with a bag over his head. He then held a decapitated head that resembled the SNL actor’s.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos With Their 4 Gorgeous Kids

North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022
North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids enjoy their day in the park with their bodyguard, both wearing Yeezys shoes. Pictured: Chicago West, Saint West BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kanye West
Kanye West has an intense phone call. (VEM / BACKGRID)

Based on Ye’s actions, it seems he’s not thrilled with the verdict. When the reality TV star first filed to be legally single, the rapper denied her request. A source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kim is “not at all happy with Kanye’s attempts to delay their divorce. She wants to dissolve this marriage as quickly as possible!”

However she “isn’t all that surprised that Kanye denied her request. He’s made every step of this process as difficult for her as possible, and clearly, he has every intention of continuing to do so. Kim needs Kanye to quit it and move on with his life. All that she cares about at this point is that he be a father to their kids.” No matter what goes down, Kim reportedly has no plans of keeping Ye away from his kids.

 