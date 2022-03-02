Kanye West Makes Phone Call In 1st Photos Since Kim Kardashian Is Declared Legally Single

Kanye West was spotted having an intense phone call after Kim Kardashian was granted her request to be legally single.

Hold the phone! Kanye West, 44, was spotted publicly for the first time since his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was granted her request to be legally single. He appeared to be engaged in an intense phone call as he left the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami Beach on Wednesday, March 2. He kept it casual in a black sweatshirt, black t-shirt and sweatpants. He held the phone at a distance as he spoke on speakerphone and seemed to be in a rush while taking large strides.

Earlier that day, Kim appeared in court to discuss officially filing for divorce. Ye wasn’t present for the hearing but the show still went on. The SKIMS founder gave an update on their four kids North, 8, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, saying that “everyone is doing OK.” The judge granted her request to end their marriage and dropped “West” from her name.

Ye also made a bold statement shortly after the ruling. He continued his one-sided Instagram crusade against Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson by posting a jarring music video for his song “Eazy.” One of the lyrics in the song is “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson‘s ass,” so it’s clear there’s a theme here. Ye delivered on that promise in the music video as an animated version of him dragged a dead body with a bag over his head. He then held a decapitated head that resembled the SNL actor’s.

Based on Ye’s actions, it seems he’s not thrilled with the verdict. When the reality TV star first filed to be legally single, the rapper denied her request. A source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kim is “not at all happy with Kanye’s attempts to delay their divorce. She wants to dissolve this marriage as quickly as possible!”

However she “isn’t all that surprised that Kanye denied her request. He’s made every step of this process as difficult for her as possible, and clearly, he has every intention of continuing to do so. Kim needs Kanye to quit it and move on with his life. All that she cares about at this point is that he be a father to their kids.” No matter what goes down, Kim reportedly has no plans of keeping Ye away from his kids.