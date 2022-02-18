Kim Kardashian ‘Not Happy’ Kanye West Denied Her Request To Become Legally Single

Kim Kardashian ‘really needs’ Kanye West ‘to quit it and move on with his life,’ a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Kim Kardashian, 41, suffered another setback in court in her messy divorce from Kanye West, 44, today when the rapper denied her recent request to become legally single prior to their ongoing divorce being finalized. A source close to the SKIMS founder told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she is “not at all happy with Kanye’s attempts to delay their divorce. She wants to dissolve this marriage as quickly as possible!”

Although Kim is not pleased, she “isn’t all that surprised that Kanye denied her request. He’s made every step of this process as difficult for her as possible, and clearly, he has every intention of continuing to do so. Kim needs Kanye to quit it and move on with his life. All that she cares about at this point is that he be a father to their kids,” the source told us, referring to the estranged couple’s four children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

As fans know, Kim is now in a relationship with SNL star, Pete Davidson, 28, who she’s been dating since appearing as a guest host on the show in October 2021. Recently, Kanye has been bashing the Staten Island native, as well as taking jabs at his ex-wife, on his Instagram and lyrics to his newly released songs. “Kim isn’t even concerned with Kanye’s attacks on her,” the source told HollywoodLife. “She’s way past that point. Her main concern is for the safety of Pete and for the well-being of their kids. Kim just worries about the repercussions all of this may have down the road.”

“Kim didn’t end her marriage to Kanye because of Pete and Kanye knows this,” the source insisted. “She ended the marriage because they were not compatible any longer and because she was not in love with the person he had become. Kanye knows now that there is no getting her back and he now needs to accept this. Kim has so much on her plate right now and she’s managing it all as best as she can. But she’s only human and it absolutely affects her.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage. An upcoming trial date of March 2 has been set to determine whether or not Kim’s request for bifurcation be granted.