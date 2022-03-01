See Pics

Chaney Jones Twins With Kanye West In Crocs x Balenciaga Boots & Workout Bra

Chaney Jones
Pichichipixx.com/SplashNews
Chaney Jones shows off her curves in revealing one piece as she hits the beach with swimsuit designer Bianca Elouise in Miami.
Kanye West drops off his new muse Chaney Jones in Miami. She wore her black workout gear which showed off her back tattoo and the same type of Balenciaga Croc boots worn by the "Donda" hip hopper. Ye wore a purple hoodie as he sat in the passenger seat.
Chaney Jones shows off her curves in revealing one piece as she hits the beach with swimsuit designer Bianca Elouise in Miami.
Kim K look alike Chaney Jones attends a star-studded party held at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Chaney Jones and Kanye West are twinning in their matching Crocs x Balenciaga Boots shortly after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian weighed in on Chaney copying her looks.

Chaney Jones has been known for taking a page out of others’ style books and this time she’s channeling her man Kanye West. The model showed off her curves in a black workout bra and tight leggings. She also rocked boots that were made by none other than Balenciaga in a collaboration with crocs and clutched onto a chic black purse as she stepped out of a white car.

Chaney Jones, Kanye West
Chaney Jones and Kanye West rock matching boots. (Pichichipixx.com/SplashNews)

Ye was also in the car but opted to wait inside as he wore a purple sweatshirt and black pants. He and Chaney were twinning as he was also wearing a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga boots. It certainly isn’t the first time that Chaney has channeled Kimye and it certainly won’t be the last. She has been spotted showing off looks eerily similar to Kim’s on multiple occasions from her cheeky thong bathing suit to a number of form-fitting catsuits.

Couples who twin together sometimes stay together but that hasn’t proven true for the “Gold Digger” rapper. He briefly dated Julia Fox after his divorce with Kim Kardashian and the two were spotted twinning multiple times at Paris Fashion Week rocking matching denim and leather outfits.

Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones marks a striking resemblance to his ex wife as she steps out for dinner solo at Carbone in Miami.
Kim Kardashian seen working out on the beach in Miami, Florida. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian Larsa Pippen Ref: SPL924206 031012 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Estonia Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Poland Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Turkey Rights
Kim K look alike Chaney Jones attends a star-studded party held at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

Chaney Jones, Kanye West
Chaney Jones’ looks have been compared to Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. (Pichichipixx.com/SplashNews)

Both Julia and Chaney’s looks have been compared heavily to Ye’s ex-wife Kim when as he was dating them. It seems the SKIMS founder has even noticed the similarities. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she finds it “a little pecular” that he keeps dating women who resemble her.

“Kim has seen photos of Chaney and she thinks that Chaney should just be herself and not try to imitate her,” the source told us. “But, if that is what Chaney wants to do to get the attention she is seeking, or win over Kanye, so be it. Kim’s focus right now is herself, her children, and her relationship with Pete.” But mostly, Kim is happy to have the focus off of her so she can continue to explore her relationship with Pete Davidson.