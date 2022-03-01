Chaney Jones Twins With Kanye West In Crocs x Balenciaga Boots & Workout Bra

Chaney Jones and Kanye West are twinning in their matching Crocs x Balenciaga Boots shortly after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian weighed in on Chaney copying her looks.

Chaney Jones has been known for taking a page out of others’ style books and this time she’s channeling her man Kanye West. The model showed off her curves in a black workout bra and tight leggings. She also rocked boots that were made by none other than Balenciaga in a collaboration with crocs and clutched onto a chic black purse as she stepped out of a white car.

Ye was also in the car but opted to wait inside as he wore a purple sweatshirt and black pants. He and Chaney were twinning as he was also wearing a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga boots. It certainly isn’t the first time that Chaney has channeled Kimye and it certainly won’t be the last. She has been spotted showing off looks eerily similar to Kim’s on multiple occasions from her cheeky thong bathing suit to a number of form-fitting catsuits.

Couples who twin together sometimes stay together but that hasn’t proven true for the “Gold Digger” rapper. He briefly dated Julia Fox after his divorce with Kim Kardashian and the two were spotted twinning multiple times at Paris Fashion Week rocking matching denim and leather outfits.

Both Julia and Chaney’s looks have been compared heavily to Ye’s ex-wife Kim when as he was dating them. It seems the SKIMS founder has even noticed the similarities. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she finds it “a little pecular” that he keeps dating women who resemble her.

“Kim has seen photos of Chaney and she thinks that Chaney should just be herself and not try to imitate her,” the source told us. “But, if that is what Chaney wants to do to get the attention she is seeking, or win over Kanye, so be it. Kim’s focus right now is herself, her children, and her relationship with Pete.” But mostly, Kim is happy to have the focus off of her so she can continue to explore her relationship with Pete Davidson.