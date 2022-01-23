Kanye West & Julia Fox Twin In Denim For Red Carpet Debut At Paris Fashion Week — Photos

Kanye West and Julia Fox attended the Kenzo Paris Fashion Week show this past weekend and posed for epic photos while wearing baggy and stylish denim jackets and jeans.

Kanye West, 44, and Julia Fox, 31, have officially made their red carpet debut as a couple on Sunday. The rapper and actress stepped out in similar all-denim outfits when they attended the Kenzo Paris Fashion Week show in the city of love, Paris, France. They happily posed for photos together while keeping each other close and showing off confident facial expressions for the cameras.

Kanye’s outfit included a baggy denim jacket and matching jeans. He topped the look off with black boots, black gloves, and sunglasses, while Julia rocked her own denim jacket that let her midriff peek through. She also wore matching baggy jeans and denim heels while topping the look of with chunky gold-colored dangling earrings.

The brunette beauty held a black purse as she proudly stood by the “Jesus Walks” crooner’s side and had a dramatic makeup look that included think black eyeshadow and eyeliner surrounding her eyes. All eyes were on the new couple as they stopped in front of a large “KENZO PARIS” sign to pose for headline-making photos.

Kanye and Julia’s latest outing together comes after they were spotted embracing in Miami, FL on Saturday before jetting off to Paris for one of the biggest fashion events of the year. Julia also made headlines last week when she opened up about the negative attention she was getting for dating Kanye.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” Julia said during the Jan. 21 episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits. “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

Kanye and Julia first met almost a month ago on New Year’s Eve and have seemed inseparable ever since. They haven’t been shy about showing off PDA and sharing pics and videos of each other on social media, so it’s only natural that they’d step out for their red carpet debut this weekend. We look forward to seeing more glimpses of their budding romance in the future!