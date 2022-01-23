See Pics

Kanye West & Julia Fox Twin In Denim For Red Carpet Debut At Paris Fashion Week — Photos

J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock
Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox party in West Hollywood hotspot Delilah's. The stunning actress showed off her taut tabs in extremely low slung black leather trousers as she and the A-list rapper hit up the celebrity hotspot. Pictured: Julia Fox,Kanye West Ref: SPL5284178 130122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Kanye West and Julia Fox share a kiss before Kanye gets inside the car after enjoying dinner at Delilah. Pictured: Kanye West, Julia Fox BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Kanye West and Julia Fox share a kiss before Kanye gets inside the car after enjoying dinner at Delilah. Pictured: Julia Fox, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Kanye West and Julia Fox attended the Kenzo Paris Fashion Week show this past weekend and posed for epic photos while wearing baggy and stylish denim jackets and jeans.

Kanye West, 44, and Julia Fox, 31, have officially made their red carpet debut as a couple on Sunday. The rapper and actress stepped out in similar all-denim outfits when they attended the Kenzo Paris Fashion Week show in the city of love, Paris, France. They happily posed for photos together while keeping each other close and showing off confident facial expressions for the cameras.

Julia Fox, Kanye West
Julia Fox and Kanye West make their red carpet debut. (J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Kanye’s outfit included a baggy denim jacket and matching jeans. He topped the look off with black boots, black gloves, and sunglasses, while Julia rocked her own denim jacket that let her midriff peek through. She also wore matching baggy jeans and denim heels while topping the look of with chunky gold-colored dangling earrings.

Julia Fox, Kanye West
Julia Fox and Kanye West match in denim. (J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock)

The brunette beauty held a black purse as she proudly stood by the “Jesus Walks” crooner’s side and had a dramatic makeup look that included think black eyeshadow and eyeliner surrounding her eyes. All eyes were on the new couple as they stopped in front of a large “KENZO PARIS” sign to pose for headline-making photos.

Kanye West
Kanye West in the crowd during Paris Fashion Week. (J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Kanye and Julia’s latest outing together comes after they were spotted embracing in Miami, FL on Saturday before jetting off to Paris for one of the biggest fashion events of the year. Julia also made headlines last week when she opened up about the negative attention she was getting for dating Kanye.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” Julia said during the Jan. 21 episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits. “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

Kanye and Julia first met almost a month ago on New Year’s Eve and have seemed inseparable ever since. They haven’t been shy about showing off PDA and sharing pics and videos of each other on social media, so it’s only natural that they’d step out for their red carpet debut this weekend. We look forward to seeing more glimpses of their budding romance in the future!