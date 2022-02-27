See Pics

Chaney Jones Rocks Backless Swimsuit After Back-To-Back Dates With Kanye West – Photos

Chaney Jones
MEGA
The rapper’s latest muse and Kim Kardashian lookalike frolicked in the surf as she flaunted her figure in a black Balenciaga one-piece.

Turning up the heat! Chaney Jones, 24, sent temperatures soaring as she was spotted enjoying a beach day in Miami on Saturday (Feb. 26). The Instagram model and Kim Kardashian lookalike gave onlookers a treat as she frolicked in the surf wearing a body-hugging, black Balenciaga one-piece swimsuit. To add to the Kim K similarities, Chaney donned a pair of oversized sunglasses, much like the makeup mogul has rocked in the recent past.

Chaney Jones
Chaney Jones was spotted in Miami on Feb. 26, 2022. (MEGA)

Although Chaney appeared to be solo on her fun-filled outing, the young beauty is coming off back-to-back dates with Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West. On Feb. 24, Kanye and his latest muse enjoyed a date night out at members-only sushi spot ZZ’s in Miami. Earlier in the day, the pair took in some retail therapy, as they were seen shopping at Balenciaga, of all places. They day before, Chaney stole the spotlight in a Kim-copy bodysuit at the Donda 2 listening party. She was spotted exiting Miami’s LoanDepot Park dressed in a white catsuit and a pair of giant black sunglasses.

Chaney Jones
Chaney Jones channeled Kim Kardashian with her black Balenciaga swimsuit and oversized sunglasses. (MEGA)

While Chaney goes about her days dressing up like the KUWTK star (below), Kim and Kanye are still in the throngs of their divorce battle. The latest drama involves Kanye filing legal documents that claim his recent social media slams against Kim and her new beau Pete Davidson are “inadmissible” in court because they are “double hearsay.” The “Famous” singer’s legal team says there’s no way Kim can prove that Kanye wrote the social media messages, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.

“The statement that “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation … on social media” is double hearsay. Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation … Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye,” his lawyers wrote.

Chaney Jones
Chaney Jones’s Balenciaga swimsuit looked quite similar to Kim Kardashian’s outfit seen here. (SplashNews.com)

Kayne’s court move comes after Kim accused him of repeatedly posting ‘misinformation’ about her parenting and their private matters in a recent set of legal filings obtained by HollywoodLife. “Since filing for divorce, Mr. Kanye West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over,” the court documents read. “Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress.”

 