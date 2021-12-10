See Pics

Kim Kardashian Wears Sunglasses At Night For Dinner Date With Mom Kris Jenner & Cory Gamble

Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she is seen arriving and leaving Simon Hucks wedding in Bel Air. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805331_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she is seen arriving and leaving Simon Hucks wedding in Bel Air. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805331_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Kim Kardashian arrives to dinner at Zero Bond shortly after Pete Davidson.Pictured: Kim KardashianBACKGRID USA 3 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Kim Kardashian was a vision in black on Thursday night, having a night out with mom Kris Jenner & her beau Corey Gamble in Malibu.

Kim Kardashian was just presented the “Fashion Icon” award at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7, and she continued her chic streak on Thursday in all black Balenciaga for a night out in Malibu. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sported a sleek black spandex jumpsuit, faux fur stole, and long gloves, topping the look off with dark sunglasses. Kim sported her signature long dark locks with the style, adding a pop of dazzle to the monochromatic look with a large silver sparkler on her finger.

Kim Kardashian takes a night out in Malibu (BACKGRID).

Corey and Kris also looked casual chic for the outing at Nobu restaurant, with Corey sporting a light brown coat over a beige t-shirt and Kris wearing a black turtleneck outfit. The family get-together comes after Kim strutted the stage at the PCAs in another stunning all-black look from Balenciaga, notably thanking her estranged husband, Kanye West in her speech.

Corey Gamble & Kris Jenner meet up with Kim Kardashian for dinner at Nobu (BACKGRID).

“I am so humble to be here,” she began in her speech. “I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist so to win a fashion award, it’s a ‘pinch me’ moment.” She went on, “Designers are willing to work with me and there was a time when they weren’t. So many amazing designers like Zac Posen who really believed me or probably got talked into it by getting a call from Kanye,” she laughed. “And thank you to Kanye even for introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people,” she shared. “This is like a dream to wake up and wear these amazing clothes.”

The fact Kim name-dropped Kanye was surprising to some fans, considering how she’s been spending quite a lot of time of time with Pete Davidson. Following Kim’s hosting stint on Saturday Night Live in October, she’s been seen with Pete on a number of occasions. He even came to Kris’s home in Palm Springs in November. Things are definitely heating up between the two, but, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, things are simply “light and easy” for the couple at the moment. “Kim never saw this coming, but now she can’t get enough of Pete,” our source revealed. “She totally gets butterflies around him.”