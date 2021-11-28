Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Take Photos With Fan On Breakfast Date At The Beverly Hills Hotel

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed a morning breakfast date at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, and happily took selfies with a music journalist!

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, were spotted on yet another date! The SKIMS founder and Saturday Night Live actor enjoyed a ritzy breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Nov. 27 — just two days after Thanksgiving. While paparazzi didn’t seem to catch the new couple heading into the iconic Los Angeles spot, music journalist Paul Barewijk recognized the two and asked for a selfie.

Kim separately posed for a photo with Paul, who is from the Netherlands, flashing a peace sign at the camera. Pete did the same in a solo photo with Barewijk, showing off his black nail polish. “OMG MAKE ME CRAZY! SITTING RIGHT NEXT TO KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON FOR BREAKFAST!” Paul later wrote via Instagram, posting the photos to his account on Nov. 27.

“For me this really seemed like a date –they had a great chat, and were talking the whole time,” Paul Barewijk told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They were sitting really close to each other and after the photos were taken, they left very quick together.” The outing comes just days after Kanye West, 44, made it clear he wants Kim back via a speech at LA’s skid row and by sharing a throwback kiss photo.

The oversized palm print mural on the wall indicated that Kim and Pete were dining inside the Fountain Coffee Room, which has been frequented by celebrities like Marilyn Monroe since 1949. The diner-style, counter service restaurant is a low key option compared to the upstairs Polo Lounge, serving classic fare like pancakes and sandwiches.

“I interrupted them for the photo — I said that I just went to Kim’s popup FENDI X SKIMS store on Rodeo Drive, and she thought that was great,” he added. “It was surreal for me, as a Dutch boy on holiday, working in the entertainment industry as music journalist for [television show] RTL Boulevard. And a few days after Kanye made public that he wants Kim back..”

It’s unclear if Pete spent the Thanksgiving holiday with Kim and the Kardashian clan, however, he has spent time with the family in recent weeks. The actor celebrated his 28th birthday with Kris Jenner, 65, at her Palm Springs home on Nov. 16, and was seen holding hands with Kim in the area that same weekend. He’s also hung out with Kim’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her fiancé Travis Barker, 46, at Knott’s Berry Farm. Just last week, Pete and Kim were also on a date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.