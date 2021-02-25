Kylie Jenner Rocks Daisy Duke Shorts & White Knee-High Boots While Lunching At The Beverly Hills Hotel

Kylie Jenner’s precious new puppy Kevin got his first trip to the Beverly Hills Hotel. She brought him along for lunch while wearing knee high white boots and denim Daisy Dukes, along with a chic coat.

While Kylie Jenner ‘s actual child Stormi Webster, 3, is the light of her life, the 23-year-old is also a proud and loving dog mommy as well. She just added another member to her furry family, introducing “Kevin” to the world on Feb. 22. As if living in a $36.5 million mansion wasn’t enough for the lucky pup, Kylie took him to lunch with her at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Feb. 25. She shared their trip to her Instagram stories, while wearing a chic and sexy outfit with Daisy Dukes underneath.

In the initial Instagram story photos, Kylie was only seen from the side, wearing a thigh-high grey blazer with a smart white sweater underneath. She showed off her incredible toned legs and added knee-high white zip up boots that looked so incredibly chic. A white Jacquemus Chiquito handbag completed the ensemble (along with Kevin in her arms), until Kylie opened her jacket in one photo to reveal that she had short denim Daisy Dukes on under the rest of her sophisticated outfit.

Kevin got to sit next to his mommy over lunch on the iconic green cushioned seats at the restaurants outdoor patio. In one video he could be seen trying to get comfortable and scratching himself before settling in. Kylie loved their outing so much that she shared a photo from their lunch to her IG on Feb. 26, with Kevin sitting on her lap against her Daisy Dukes and looking looking up at her with his big brown eyes. The cosmetics mogul wrote, “Those puppy eyes” in the caption, as he is so darn adorable.

Kylie introduced her pup to the world in a Feb. 22 Instagram post. It showed the grey and white Italian greyhound standing on the steps of her Holmby Hills mansion at her front door. She simply wrote in the caption, “Kevin” and the post got over six million likes. Three days later, the precious pooch was Kylie’s plus one for her posh lunch.

Kylie has three other Italian greyhounds, Norman, Sophia and Bambi. They became less of a presence on her social media after daughter Stormi came along on Feb. 1, 2018, as her precious daughter receives so much love and attention from her mommy. But Kevin got to meet his new “siblings” on Feb. 26, as Kylie brought him to her Hidden Hills mansion where the pups apparently reside. They were seen wagging their tails as Kylie told them “ok guys, you be nice to your new brother,” as she held him down to let her other dogs sniff him. By the next IG stories videos, Kevin was already running around the backyard and playing with his new siblings, in the video you can see above.