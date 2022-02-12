Chaney Jones Looks Like Kim Kardashian Out With Kanye West At Documentary Screening

Chaney Jones stepped out in a tight gray jumpsuit while attending a screening of Kanye West’s Netflix documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs,’ just days after she was seen rocking a different Kim Kardashian look.

Chaney Jones, 24, had people doing a double take when she showed up to a screening of Kanye West‘s new Netflix documentary, Jeen-Yuhs, looking just like his estranged wife Kim Kardashian on Friday night. The influencer wore a tight gray jumpsuit and sparkling dark gray heeled boots to the star-studded event, which took place in Hollywood, CA, and also had her long locks down while adding big sunglasses to her epic look. To top things off, she added dark blue gloves to her outfit and carried a black purse as she mingled with the rapper and other celebs.

Kanye, 44, who was photographed separately, wore a black leather jacket over a dark blue hoodie, black pants, and black boots as he chatted with pals and other guests like DaBaby and Jason Lee. He posed for some photos while enjoying a drink at the event and looked as happy as could be as he flashed smiles and embraced people. Although he wasn’t photographed near Chaney, she was in full support of Ye and looked thrilled to be there as well.

Before the documentary screening, Chaney showed off another outfit that had her looking like Kim when she partied with Kanye and Travis Scott on Feb. 7. She was at the listening party at Nobu for Kanye’s upcoming album, Donda 2, and wore a tight black catsuit, black heeled boots, and blue shaded sunglasses. She also had her long dark tresses down and wavy, like Kim wears her hair a lot, and looked gorgeous with makeup that accentuated her best features.

Chaney and Kanye also hung out on Jan. 30. They were at a Malibu party shortly after the “Jesus Walks” creator flew to New York to celebrate his rumored love interest Julia Fox’s 32nd birthday party. They were seen chatting and laughing on a balcony and looked to be having a great time. It’s unclear if Kanye and Chaney are just friends or more, but they certainly seem to enjoy being in each other’s company.

When Chaney is not making headlines with Kanye, she’s busy posing for incredible modeling photos for her Instagram page. She also recently opened up a mental health practice to help others who are struggling.