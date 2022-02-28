Chaney Jones Channels Kim Kardashian Again As She Rocks Skintight Black Outfit In Miami

As Chaney Jones continues to spend time with Kanye West, she’s also dressing more and more like Kim Kardashian! Her latest look –for a night out in Miami — had her looking just like the reality star.

Chaney Jones could’ve easily been mistaken for Kim Kardashian when she arrived at Carbone in Miami on Feb. 27. The 24-year-old wore high-waisted, tight black pants and a simple black tank top tucked in. She paired the look with knee-high black boots and wore sunglasses, despite the fact that it was nighttime. This is a trend that Kim began favoring in 2021, and Chaney appears to be picking up on it! To complete her look, Chaney also wore black gloves and had her hair slicked back into a ponytail.

The social media influencer has been spending quite a bit of time with Kim’s ex, Kanye West, lately, and fans have definitely noticed her look-alike outfits to what we’ve seen Kim wear in the past. Earlier this month, she rocked a similar all-black look for a night out with the rapper. ‘Ye was also rocking a black ensemble for the outing, so they may even be coordinating clothes already! He pulled similar moves with Julia Fox, who he briefly dated at the beginning of the year before they split in mid-February.

As Kanye has been publicly parading around new women, Kim has desperately been trying to terminate and bifurcate their marriage. She filed legal docs at the end of 2021, asking a judge to restore her “legally single” status while she and Kanye worked on the specifics of their divorce settlement. However, in February, Kanye objected to Kim’s request, filing legal documents of his own with an explanation of why he could not agree to Kim’s terms. She clapped back by insisting that his recent social media posts about their spilt have been causing her “emotional distress.” The two have been going back and forth and Kim’s lawyer is expected in court this week to try and hash out an agreement.

Meanwhile, Kim has happily been dating Pete Davidson since October. They were first spotted together on a date with friends in California at the end of the month, just weeks after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live.