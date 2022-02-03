How Julia Fox Feels About Kanye West Picking Out Her Clothes & Dressing Her Like Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox has no issues with boyfriend Kanye West helping to pick out her ensembles and actually thinks it’s ‘hot’.

Julia Fox thinks it’s “hot” when boyfriend Kanye West picks out her wardrobe. The Uncut Gems actress, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Feb. 2 alongside the rapper, 44. Although there are whispers that Kanye is attempting to clone his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, Julia thinks the gesture is “sweet” and “thoughtful.”

“Julia thinks it’s hot that Kanye likes to pick out certain outfits that he likes for her to wear,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s never been with someone who puts that much attention into those type of details, but she thinks it’s super sweet and very thoughtful. Julia loves that Kanye gives his input because it makes her feel special and cared for.”

As we previously reported, Julia clapped back at trolls last month after Kim K fans accused the actress of imitating a look worn by the reality star last month. After stepping out with the Grammy Award-winner in coordinating denim ensembles while in Paris for Fashion Week, critics claimed she was trying to copy a look worn by Kim in a recent KKW Fragrance Instagram post. Julia wasn’t having it and she clapped back at trolls: “’FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel”.

Meanwhile, Kanye outdid himself at Julia’s birthday party which was held at Lucien in the Lower East Side of Manhattan. The “Gold Digger” hitmaker went all out and not only gifted Julia with a Birkin bag, but also surprised at least 10 of her friends with their very own baby Birkin, too. Kanye was filmed at the party as he embraced the brunette beauty as they celebrated her special day.

Yeezy was dressed in all-black with gloves on, as he wrapped his arms around her. Julia rocked a tiny black bandeau and shining leather pants, which had her musical back tattoos on full-display. The celebration was held at NYC eatery Lucien. In the video, Jeremy also gave his pal a birthday message, simply putting the words “Happy Birthday Julia,” over the clip of Kanye rubbing his hands all over her back.