6 Stars Who Love Birkin Bags: Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B & More

Hermès Birkin bags are one of the most sought after handbags in celebrity culture, and it seems like we’re always seeing one star showing off at least one from their impressive collection on social media! We’re taking a look back at some of our favorites here.

Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez are just three of the many celebrities who are often showing off one of their fashionable Hermès Birkin bags, which are named after singer Jane Birkin, on Instagram and they always seem to impress followers! From brightly colored choices to darker toned classics, you can tell their choices from the epic collections, which can range from $11,000 to $200,000 in price, are carefully considered and seem to perfectly match either their outfits and/or manicured nails whenever they need them to. We’re taking a look back at some of our favorite Birkin celebrity moments right here!

Kim Kardashian

Kim is known for often carrying a Birkin bag whenever she’s out and about, but once in a while she likes to share eye-catching photos of them online. One of her most original ones was a Christmas present from Kanye West in Dec. 2013. The excited wife shared a photo of the hand painted choice in the post above and even revealed she was the only one to own the model. “#HandPaintedGeorgeCondo #HermesBirkin #OneofOne #ChristmasPresentFromYeezy,” she wrote in the caption.

Cardi B

Cardi’s love of Birkin bags recently caused controversy when a viral tweet blamed her and other rappers for Birkins losing “their value” because they “have got y’all convinced that these birkin bags are easy to get.” She defended herself in an Instagram video shortly after and her husband Offset also defended her by posting the pic of her and her collection above along with a powerful caption. “Stop letting people on the internet tell ya’ll who can get a Birkin at the store, and how many Birkin’s you can get,” he wrote. “Black people having access to luxury shouldn’t be a debate…by the way hip hop starts the trends.”

Kylie Jenner

Kylie is another KarJenner who loves her Birkin bags! The makeup mogul has showed off her own collection in her giant purse closet in previous videos, and in one of her recent Instagram posts, she shared one that matched her nail color! She had her hand placed on the brown bag in the Oct. 7 pic and revealed her long brown nails. “had to get these for a shoot. kinda love em. might stay 🤎🤎🤎,” she wrote in the caption.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer wowed when she posted an Instagram pic that showed her posing in a flattering Christian Dior outfit and holding a matching black Birkin bag. The singer was posing in an elevator in the epic fashion, which included a tan sweater with black stripes, a matching tan skirt with black floral designs, and a black hat, and looked fantastic as she showed off the simple yet classy Birkin choice. “It’s a @dior kind of day ✨ #PaTi #spanglishversion @spotify @itunes,” she wrote in the caption, promoting her song “Pa Ti.”

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is another KarJenner that’s no stranger to Birkin bags. The mother-of-one took to Instagram to share an animated photo that showed off a light pink Birkin up-close. She was holding the bag with her long white nails and it had an large eye-catching bedazzled ice cream cone charm attached to it, proving Birkins can look even better with extra accessories!

Saweetie

Saweetie loves her Birkin bags so much that she even made a special Instagram page for them called @birkinbagbratz! The rapper posted a funny parody video that showed off her large collection sitting on her couch and watching Mean Girls. She used her her own voice to give the bags different voices while presenting them as hilarious characters getting feisty with each other, just like the Mean Girls characters! She appeared at the end of the video sitting with the bags before saying, “Now y’all know Mama don’t got no favorites.” Now that’s dedication!

We love seeing all these stars proudly flaunt their Birkin collections at any time of the year and hope to see more soon!