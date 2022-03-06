See Messages

Chaney Jones Admits To ‘BBL’ Surgery But Denies Work On Her Face Amid Kim Kardashian Comparisons

News Writer & Reporter

Chaney Jones, who’s been dating Kanye West, took to her Instagram story to share an eye-catching photo of herself ‘before’ her ‘BBL’ and revealed five things about herself

Chaney Jones is setting the record straight about plastic surgery on her face after being compared to Kim Kardashian. The student, who has recently been seen out on dates with Kim’s ex Kanye West, 44, recently shared two new posts to her Instagram story, including a photo of herself at 20 years old showing off her behind in a black swimsuit, and a photo that listed five facts about her. In the snapshot post, the beauty admitted to getting a Brazilian Butt Lift but denied other forms of plastic surgery.

“I think I was 20 here. This was before my BBL,” the caption on the photo read. “Same face, same nose lol I’ve never been in denial about surgery and to answer everyone’s questions yes I had a BBL but I’ve always been thick before surgery.”

In the five facts photo, Chaney revealed she’s “European, French, German, West African, Nigerian, and Ghanaian” and said she’s the “COO” of the business, “First State Behavioral Health.” She also revealed she’s currently getting her “masters in counseling, maintaining a 4.0 GPA” and said she’s “never had surgery on” her face. “I was born like this,” she confidently wrote along with a blushing emoji.

Chaney went on to reveal that she’s 24 years old and was “a virgo born on August 28th” and is “from Dover, Delaware.”

Before Chaney got attention for her latest posts, she’s been doing so for her outings with Kanye. The dark-haired beauty has wowed in figure-flattering outfits and long hair styles that make her look very similar to Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021 and was just granted legally single status from a judge, during the dates. From crop tops and black leather pants to a black silky tank top and matching leggings, Chaney has proved she can rock just about any fashion the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star would probably choose.

On March 4, the gorgeous gal wowed her followers again when she posted several photos of herself rocking a brown thong bikini while posing on sand. She added chunky athletic tan boots to go with the look.