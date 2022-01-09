See Pics & Video

Kourtney Kardashian Models Sheer, Flesh-Colored SKIMS Catsuit With Gloves – Photos

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kourtney KardashianPrettyLittleThing Launch Party, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2017Launch of PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian
*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go grocery shopping together at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, CA. It looked like they just finished filming. Kourtney was wearing a all black button up short dress with no bra on with long high heel boots over the knee and safety pins as a necklace dressed for Halloween season.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kourtney Kardashian sizzled in this skintight catsuit from sister Kim’s hugely successful SKIMS line as she posed at her house.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is living in her SKIMS. The Poosh founder rocked the skintight catsuit from younger sister Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear and loungewear line in posts shared to her Instagram story on Saturday, Jan. 8. She specifically wore the velvet glove bodysuit in the nude “Peach” tone which features the SKIMS logo.

Kourt gave her millions of followers a peek at the glove details in a close up photo, likely inspired by Kim’s recent Balenciaga looks designed by Demna. The sexy suit included stirrups around the feet and an open key hole back, which the mom-of-three showed off as she walked down her hallway with a pair of black leather knee-high boots. Her derrière looked more toned than ever thanks to her regular fitness routines, which she’s documented both on her website and Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian attends the annual LACMA gala. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

She reportedly gets in a sweat session between five and six days a week, with a focus on high intensity interval training (HIIT) that includes jump squat, jumping lunge, mountain climber, push-up, burpees and squat jump sets.

Related Gallery

Celebs In Catsuits -- PICS

Taylor Swift Rock and Roll Induction Ceremony, Show, Cleveland, Ohio, USA - 30 Oct 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Khloe Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner filming their new show for Hulu in West Hollywood at a furniture store.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Kris JennerBACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Wagner AZ / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen looks sexy in an animal print catsuit as she arrives to Nobu Miami Beach in her red Ferrari for dinner with a friend. It appears that Larsa was at the famed eatery to celebrate as she revealed she has finally been confirmed as part of the cast for the Real Housewives of Miami reboot. 14 May 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA754583_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

As for SKIMS, Kourtney has been supportive of Kim’s line since it launched — regularly sporting various pieces since 2019. Last summer, she went for a dip in the scrunched velour bra and underwear. More recently, she was also spotted in the magenta colored two-piece swimsuit from the highly anticipated (and now sold out) SKIMS collaboration with Fendi. She also starred in a recent campaign for her sister alongside Megan Fox.

While Kourt didn’t share if she was just hanging out at home or heading out for the evening, the look definitely screamed “night on the town.” At the very least, her fiancé Travis Barker, 46, likely enjoyed her sexy velvet ensemble! The couple have been inseparable since linking up romantically early last year, with the Blink 182 drummer proposing just 10 months later in October at the stunning Rosewood Montecito resort in Santa Barbara. The couple recently returned to their special spot for a romantic getaway, which included several twinning looks as they enjoyed the beach and scenery.