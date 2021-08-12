Fitness

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her 10-Minute Workout For A ‘Rounder Butt’ That Requires No Equipment

Lifestyle Director

Kourtney Kardashian shared the 10-minute workout she does to get a rounder butt & no equipment is required!

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian, 42, has an incredibly toned figure and she shared the exact 10-minute workout she does to get a “rounder butt.” The mother-of-three revealed the workout on Poosh and shared, “Ten minutes, that’s all you need to reset your workout routine and start your day full of energy.” She continued, “Once you carve out a slot in your morning schedule, it will become second nature, and eventually, you won’t be able to begin your workday any other way.”

Kourtney Kardashian revealed the 10-minute workout she does to get a “rounder butt” & you can try it out for yourself. (SplashNews)

If you want to try out Kourtney’s workout for a rounder butt, then follow the seven exercises that her Pilates instructor, Jesse O’Hara, shared below. Jesse suggests doing 10-15 reps of each exercise.

1. “Side-Lying Leg Extension with Hip Abduction
2. “Side-Lying Rainbow Leg Lift
3. “Kneeling Hydrant Kickback
4. “Kneeling Hydrant Kick
5. “Kneeling Leg Circles
6. “Quadruped Straight Leg Hip Extension
7. “Quadruped Bent Knee Hip Extension”

Jesse shared her pro tips for completing this workout, plus, if you’re unsure how to complete each exercise, you can follow along with the video.

Jesse’s tips:

1. “Align all of the movements with your breath.
2. “Take a full inhale through the nose and exhale deeply, pulling your belly button in toward your spine.
3. “Don’t rush through the movements.
4. “Be aware of your shoulders; imagine sliding your shoulder blades down the back away from your ears.
5. “Complete all of the moves on one side of the body before repeating on the other side.
6. “Once you have advanced or you want an added challenge, feel free to add an ankle weight.”