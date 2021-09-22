Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian Pose In Lingerie & Feed Each Other Fruit In Sexy SKIMS Shoot – Photos

Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian looked sexier than ever when they wore nothing but underwear for a new SKIMS campaign.

It’s no secret that Megan Fox, 35, and Kourtney Kardashian, 42, are two of the sexiest ladies in Hollywood, but their latest campaign for SKIMS just may be their sexiest photoshoot to date. Megan and Kourtney posed in nothing but underwear from the brand’s Cotton collection. In one photo from the shoot, Megan and Kourt both wore low-cut scoop neck black Triangle Bralettes with high-rise Cotton Jersey Dipped Thongs as they pressed their bodies up against each other. While facing each other, they both bit into an apple that was in both of their mouths.

Another sultry photo saw the ladies in white V-neck bras with high-waisted underwear as they sat on the floor while Kourtney held a plate of cherries and fed them to Megan, whose mouth was wide open.

As if the photos couldn’t get any sexier, the icing on the cake pictured Kourt and Megan lying on the floor completely topless, wearing just high-rise thongs. They both covered their bare chests with just their arms as they gazed into the camera.

Megan gushed about the campaign, “I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident, and empowered. I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.” Megan also posted the sexy photos to her Instagram page with the caption, “Kourt, forever isn’t long enough. Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience @skims.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney was just as excited as she said, “I had so much fun shooting with Megan for the campaign. SKIMS really is my favorite for my undies, bras and basics — I think I would say that even if Kim weren’t my sister!”