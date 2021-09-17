Kourtney Kardashian Lies In Bed With Travis Barker In Intimate New Photo: This Is Our ‘Reality’

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker snuggled up in a cute new selfie as they both rocked face masks in bed.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, have been in the spotlight a ton lately and from red carpets to fashion shows – they’ve been getting dolled up almost every night. However, Kourtney showed off what her real-life actually looks like when she posted a slideshow to her Instagram with the caption, “Instagram vs. Reality.”

The first photo sees Kourt dolled up rocking a plunging black satin corset top with black cut-out jeans. The second photo pictures Kourtney and Travis cuddled up in bed while Kourt wore a white robe and Travis was shirtless. They both had sheet masks on their faces as they looked directly into the camera without smiling.

We love how Kourtney and Travis like to just wind down and chill in face masks, especially since they’ve been non-stop on the go lately. The couple slayed the VMAs red carpet on Sept. 12 when Kourtney donned a tight black leather Olivier Theyskens Fall 2021 Dress with a pair of Ofira Rhombus Earrings, a Prada Bag Vintage, and Manolo Blahnik Leva Sandals.

Meanwhile, Travis opted to wear a black fitted suit with silver studs on the shoulders and knees, choosing to go completely shirtless underneath the blazer. Their outfits have only got better and the next day they were out and about in NYC when Kourtney rocked a pair of black and white striped flared pants with a baggy sweatshirt, a Balenciaga Black Mini Neo Classic Bag, and chunky black Prada Monolith Patent Leather Lace-Up Shoes. Travis opted to wear black pants with a skull T-shirt and a black beanie.