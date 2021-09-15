Megan Fox Stuns In Blue Leather As She Holds Hands With Machine Gun Kelly In NYC

Megan Fox looked unbelievably sexy when she stepped out in NYC with Machine Gun Kelly while wearing a tight blue leather outfit.

If there’s one thing for sure about Megan Fox, 35, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit, and that’s exactly what she did when she was out with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, in NYC on Sept. 14. For the outing, Megan rocked a skintight blue leather corset top with a plunging scoop neckline. She tucked the top into matching high-waisted leather straight-leg pants and topped her look off with super long wavy hair.

Megan has been on a roll lately and ever since she arrived in New York, her outfits have been stunning. On Monday, Megan hit the Met Gala red carpet looking fabulous in a bright red Dundas Dress. The long-sleeve gown featured a plunging neckline that was crisscrossed while the skirt had a hip-high slit. Later that evening, she attended the after-party when she wore a tight red Dundas Jett Mini Dress with one long sleeve and accessorized with Gismondi Nuvole Bianche Earrings.

Just one day before that, she slayed the VMAs red carpet on Sept. 12 when she rocked a form-fitting, completely sheer nude Mugler Spring 2021 Dress that revealed her tiny thong underneath, as she accessorized with a pair of Jimmy Choo Max Sandals.

For the VMAs after-party, she showed off her long, toned legs in a metallic silver mini dress with a low-cut neckline and a massive cutout on her tiny waist. She topped her dazzling look off with a pair of sky-high silver Jimmy Choo Sandals.