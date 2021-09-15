Fashion

Megan Fox Stuns In Blue Leather As She Holds Hands With Machine Gun Kelly In NYC

North Woods / BACKGRID
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album " Tickets to my downfall " at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020
New York, NY - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hold hands heading out in New York after attending the VMAs. 14 SEPTEMBER 2021
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after the VMAs, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021
Lifestyle Director

Megan Fox looked unbelievably sexy when she stepped out in NYC with Machine Gun Kelly while wearing a tight blue leather outfit.

If there’s one thing for sure about Megan Fox, 35, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit, and that’s exactly what she did when she was out with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, in NYC on Sept. 14. For the outing, Megan rocked a skintight blue leather corset top with a plunging scoop neckline. She tucked the top into matching high-waisted leather straight-leg pants and topped her look off with super long wavy hair.

Megan Fox looked fabulous when she rocked a skintight blue leather outfit featuring a plunging scoop-neck corset top tucked into matching high-waisted straight-leg pants, while out in NYC on Sept. 14. (North Woods / BACKGRID)

Megan has been on a roll lately and ever since she arrived in New York, her outfits have been stunning. On Monday, Megan hit the Met Gala red carpet looking fabulous in a bright red Dundas Dress. The long-sleeve gown featured a plunging neckline that was crisscrossed while the skirt had a hip-high slit. Later that evening, she attended the after-party when she wore a tight red Dundas Jett Mini Dress with one long sleeve and accessorized with Gismondi Nuvole Bianche Earrings.

Just one day before that, she slayed the VMAs red carpet on Sept. 12 when she rocked a form-fitting, completely sheer nude Mugler Spring 2021 Dress that revealed her tiny thong underneath, as she accessorized with a pair of Jimmy Choo Max Sandals.

New York, NY - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hold hands heading out in New York after attending the VMAs. 14 SEPTEMBER 2021
Megan Fox Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Megan Fox arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center, in New York 2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021

For the VMAs after-party, she showed off her long, toned legs in a metallic silver mini dress with a low-cut neckline and a massive cutout on her tiny waist. She topped her dazzling look off with a pair of sky-high silver Jimmy Choo Sandals.