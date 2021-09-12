Megan Fox Wears Nude, Sheer Dress To The VMAs While Holding Hands With MGK — See Pics

Megan Fox rocked a barely-there gown as she held hands with Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet at the 2021 VMAs. See the pics!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly totally sizzled on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The loved-up couple walked hand-in-hand at the September 12 awards show held in Brooklyn, New York. “My heart,” MGK said of Megan on the red carpet. “It’s 50/50,” he added, when asked who takes the lead in the fashion department. “She took the lead tonight, I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night. She’s beautiful.”

Megan turned heads in a nude, sheer dress which was adorned with delicate silver crystals and exposed her silver underwear. The raven haired beauty paired the barely-there gown with towering, gold heels and glittering drop earrings. Meanwhile, MGK stood out in a sequined red suit, and silver crystals stuck to his face. Talk about a fashionable duo!

The couple most recently sparked engagement speculation amid their very whirlwind romance. A source told Us Weekly that the actress attended his rehearsal for the awards show on September 8 and was spotted with a “ring on that special finger.” However, a rep for Megan later told HollywoodLife she was not engaged.

The PDA-happy couple first met, and subsequently fell in love, on the set of their film Midnight In The Switchgrass in early 2020. At the time, Megan had recently split from husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. Megan and MGK, born Colson Baker, eventually confirmed their romance in June 2021, and it seems they’ve gone from strength to strength ever since.

Back in July, Megan opened up in an interview with Who What Wear about falling in love with the musician, revealing she was initially hesitant. “When I met him, I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here,” she explained. “Then there was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.’”