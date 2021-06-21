See Pic

Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photo Of Oldest Son Kassius, 19, In Father’s Day Post With All 4 Kids

Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green had the absolute best Father’s Day surrounded by all four of his children in a sweet photo captured by his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess. See the pic of Brian and his youngsters, including eldest, Kassius!

Brian Austin Green was surrounded by so much love on Father’s Day, June 20! The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, took to Instagram on the special holiday and shared a photo with all four of his children, including his eldest son, Kassius! In the snap, Brian and his 19-year-old, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil, posed together with the actor’s three younger kiddos, all of whom looked super cute while joining their dad and big brother in, what appeared to be, a jacuzzi. You can see the adorable photo below!

All three of Brian’s youngsters — whom he shares with ex Megan Fox — looked too cute, as they all beamed at the camera. Noah Shannon Green, 8, Bodhi Ransom Green, 7, and Journey River Green, 4, looked as happy as ever alongside their proud father, and his caption truly said it all! “Happy Father’s Day everyone,” Brian wrote alongside the post.

The star also gave a special shoutout to his “baby,” girlfriend Sharna Burgess, “for taking such an amazing pic for me.” Fans absolutely loved seeing the photo that Brian shared with all four of his children, all of whom he has a particularly special bond. Indeed, Brian’s relationship with his eldest son, Kassius, has been so meaningful to the star, and it’s very rare that he ever shares photos of his teen on social media.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox take Brian's son Kassius to the Grove for some fun family fun on July 17, 2010.
During the early 2000s, Brian was engaged to fellow actor Vanessa Marcil, whom he met on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210The former couple got engaged in 2001, and welcomed Kassius in March 2002! Sadly, the pair went their separate ways, but it’s clear that Brian has maintained a connection with Kassisus as he has matured. Fans loved seeing this sweet snapshot from the actor on such a special day. We cannot wait to see what he shares with his fans next.