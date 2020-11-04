Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green’s Relationship Timeline: From 1st Meeting To 3 Kids & A Messy Split

They met on TV over 15 years ago, raised three kids, and experienced bumps in their marriage, ultimately leading to a sad split. Relive Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox’s relationship.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green‘s marriage has weathered innumerable ups and downs over the years. But it appears that their May 2020 split could be their last. The couple, who began dating in 2004, would break up, then make up, and break up again. But their “make up” periods were full of bliss, leading to three sweet sons. Now, both Megan, 34, and Brian, 47, have seemingly moved on — but the transition hasn’t been smooth.

The exes seemed to be getting along fine, co-parenting their young children and having fun with new loves — Megan with Machine Gun Kelly, and Brian with a bevy of beauties, like Tina Louise. But there was tension brewing underneath the surface. Megan called out Brian in an extremely public way when he posted a cute photo of their son, Journey, in his Halloween costume on Instagram. She accused him of using their kids for attention while “feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother.” Take a look back at Megan and Brian’s relationship through this timeline:

Meeting on ‘Hope & Faith’ in 2004

Megan was an 18-year-old sitcom star when Brian caught her eye. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had a guest role on Hope & Faith in 2004, and (as he tells it) Megan immediately tried to shoot her shot. He was a little hesitant given their age gap, he told KFC Radio in 2019. “I met Megan on [Hope & Faith], and she was really young,” Brian said. “And I was like, ‘This isn’t this. This can’t f**king happen. This isn’t going to happen, no way.’ And so I left and she was just really persistent, and thank God.”

Their Romantic Engagement

After dating for two years, Megan and Brian got engaged in 2006. Even back then, they were incredibly private about their relationship and didn’t talk about the engagement much. But, as you can see in the photo above, Brian gave Megan a massive diamond ring. The pair quietly called off the engagement three years later amidst rumors she was having an affair with her Transformers co-star, Shia LaBeouf.

A Secret Wedding

One year after calling off their engagement, Megan and Brian reunited — and tied the knot! Literally, it was less than a week after news broke that they got back together. They said “I do” in a secret ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort on Hawaii’s Big Island, and little details have been revealed in the years since about the nuptials. Brian’s son with ex Vanessa Marcil, Kassius Marcil-Green (now 18) was there to give his dad away at the magical destination wedding.

The Birth of Their First Child

Two years after their secret wedding, Megan gave birth to the couple’s first son, Noah Shannon Green, in September 2012. Megan broke the news one month later with a joyous Facebook post. “He is healthy, happy, and perfect,” she wrote. “We are humbled to have the opportunity to call ourselves the parents of this beautiful soul and I am forever grateful to God for allowing me to know this kind of boundless, immaculate love.”

A Second Son & A Split

For two years, Megan and Brian had a cozy and quiet marriage filled with red carpet appearances and cute days out with their baby boy. Something amazing then happened: they welcomed a second son, Bodhi Ransom Green. Soon, the public appearances stopped, and exactly one year since welcoming Bodhi, news broke that Megan filed for divorce while citing “irreconcilable differences.” She asked for joint physical and legal custody over their two sons.

Reconciliation & A Growing Family

Eyebrows raised when Megan walked the red carpet at the opening night gala of CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas with a visible baby bump in April 2016. Amid speculation about the identity of the father, Megan confirmed that it was, in fact Brian — and they had gotten back together again. She ultimately dissolved the petition for divorce, and they welcomed son Journey River Green in August.

A Messy Split & New Loves

Megan and Brian confirmed in May 2020 that they had separated, after Brian posted a cryptic Instagram message on her birthday about “feeling smothered.” He elaborated on an episode of his podcast that they had “grown apart” in late 2019 while filming separate projects. She decided she needed some space. “Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me. I’ve always been honest with her,” he said. “We’ve had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.”

The TMNT star soon began spending time with Machine Gun Kelly, even appearing in his “Bloody Valentine” music video. The duo, who are starring in an upcoming film together, have gotten serious — even meeting each other’s children and declaring their love publicly. Brian has been dating casually, including a fling with influencer Tina Louise.