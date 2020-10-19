Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ‘Very Serious’ After Meeting Each Other’s Kids

It’s full speed ahead for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. After meeting each other’s kids – and MGK meeting Megan’s ex, Brian Austin Green — we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned they’re ready to ‘elevate things to the next level.’

The love between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox is “really tight,” a source who knows the couple shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. MGK, 30, and Megan, 34, proved this by recently taking a big step in their relationship: meeting each other kids. Megan shares three sons – Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3 – with ex Brian Austin Green and MGK has an 11-year-old daughter, Casie. MGK and Megan have each met the other’s kids, and it’s gone really well,” says the source.

“It happened within recent months, and it went really great,” the insider goes on to tell HollywoodLife, adding that Brian, 47, has “also met MGK, and he also knew him before they were dating.” Considering how Brian first reacted after in the early days after he and Megan split, this is also a big deal. However, if BAG’s recent social media post proves anything, it’s that he’s gotten to a good spot post-breakup.

Megan and Machine Gun, per the source, are “getting very serious and seem to want to elevate things to the next level at some point. They don’t do anything without the other these days. They’re that connected. They have a lot of physical chemistry and passion when they’re together. He’s always making her laugh. He’s a comedian in his own right and a super sweet guy, and she loves that about him. A lot of people don’t realize how funny he actually is. MGK worships the ground that Megan walks on, and he’d do anything for her. Things are moving very fast between them.”

These two began dating in May 2020, the same month that Brian and Megan went public with their split. MGK (born Colson Baker) first met Megan on the set of the upcoming crime thriller, Midnight in the Switchgrass. “I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact…That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa’,” MGK said during a Sept. 23 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”

That “something” might see MGK tie the knot with Megan. The “Concert for Aliens” singer is already talking about marriage with his friends, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. He’s saying he “wants to marry her, and he wants her to have his baby,” the source shares. “. Being with her has definitely tamed him. He’s laser-focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy.”