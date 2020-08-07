Exclusive
Hollywood Life

What Brian Austin Green’s Seemingly Petty Reaction To Megan Fox’s Photo With MGK Really Meant

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' film premiere, Berlin, Germany - 05 Oct 2014
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green appears to be skipping the cordial nice guy family outings now that Megan Fox was caught out with Machine Gun Kelly. While Megan and Brian have been living apart for quite some time, it appears that the Machine Gun Kelly relationship with Megan may be too much for him to handle. Brian has been photographed with Megan and the Kids numerous times, especially on the weekends. However, now it seems that Megan will be going solo when it comes to the parenting duties. Megan was seen picking up lunch with the Kids at Erehwon Organic in Calabasas. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
, and

It seemed like Brian Austin Green could have been shading ex Megan Fox after she gushed about new love Machine Gun Kelly in an IG post. We have why he reacted by using her exact same words over a different photo.

Fans thought it was getting chilly online when Brian Austin Green lifted the exact same phrase that estranged wife Megan Fox used to describe new love Machine Gun Kelly, and applied it to the former couple’s sons. On Aug. 5, the 34-year-old actress shared an Instagram photo cuddling up to MGK — real name Colson Baker — with the caption, “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.” A few hours later, Brian posted IG snapshots of their three young boys as well as his adult son Kassius, 18, and wrote, “Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours.” But it turns out, Brian wasn’t dissing Megan’s new relationship at all.

“Brian has always had a great sense of humor and everybody who knows him, including Megan, knows he was just goofing around with his Instagram post and thought it was hilarious,” a source close to the BH90210 actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brian was in no way taking a jab at Megan’s comments about MGK, and he would never shade Megan in a million years, particularly when it involves their kids. They have an amazing co-parenting relationship, and it was his way of letting everybody know they’re all good,” the insider continues.

View this post on Instagram

Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours

A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@brianaustingreen) on

.

Brian recently revealed that following the pair’s May split, he and Megan are still “communicating as much as [they] can” as they navigate co-parenting. “I think the realization for us is we can’t take the view that it won’t affect the kids,” he said. “Because it will. I think it’s up to us, and parents in general, how it affects your kids. Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. It’s not bad different — it’s just different,” he explained on the Aug. 3 Hollywood Raw podcast. The former couple is parents to Noah Shannon Green, 7, Bodhi Ransom Green, 6, and Journey River Green, 4.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green
Happier times! Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green attend Ferrari’s Celebration Of 60 Years In The USA held on October 11, 2014 at Beverly Hills’ Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts. Photo by: zz/Galaxy/STAR MAX/IPx.

The 47-year-old actor added that he wants nothing but good things for Megan, despite their split. He tearfully announced the end of their nearly 10 year marriage during his May 18 podcast …With Brian Austin Green, and in June the actress and MGK went public with their steamy romance. “I wish Megan the absolute best in everything,” he revealed to hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. “I want her to be completely happy, for her and for the kids. That’s super important. Nobody wants to be around somebody that’s unhappy — nothing good comes out of that. That’s a terrible situation. We are taking it day by day.”

“Brian no matter what will have a ton of respect for Megan,” a second source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He values what they had and will always feel she was the love of his life. He’s loved her for years and even before they started dating he made it his mission to be with her. He’s just focused on getting back into work and his kids right now, and finding his own happiness and himself again.” Brian and Megan met when when he guest starred on her ABC sitcom Hope and Faith when she was 18-year-old. Six years later, the couple wed on June 24, 2010 in an intimate Hawaiian ceremony. They were married just under 10 years when Brian announced their split. Neither party has filed for divorce or legal separation yet.