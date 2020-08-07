What Brian Austin Green’s Seemingly Petty Reaction To Megan Fox’s Photo With MGK Really Meant

It seemed like Brian Austin Green could have been shading ex Megan Fox after she gushed about new love Machine Gun Kelly in an IG post. We have why he reacted by using her exact same words over a different photo.

Fans thought it was getting chilly online when Brian Austin Green lifted the exact same phrase that estranged wife Megan Fox used to describe new love Machine Gun Kelly, and applied it to the former couple’s sons. On Aug. 5, the 34-year-old actress shared an Instagram photo cuddling up to MGK — real name Colson Baker — with the caption, “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.” A few hours later, Brian posted IG snapshots of their three young boys as well as his adult son Kassius, 18, and wrote, “Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours.” But it turns out, Brian wasn’t dissing Megan’s new relationship at all.

“Brian has always had a great sense of humor and everybody who knows him, including Megan, knows he was just goofing around with his Instagram post and thought it was hilarious,” a source close to the BH90210 actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brian was in no way taking a jab at Megan’s comments about MGK, and he would never shade Megan in a million years, particularly when it involves their kids. They have an amazing co-parenting relationship, and it was his way of letting everybody know they’re all good,” the insider continues.

Brian recently revealed that following the pair’s May split, he and Megan are still “communicating as much as [they] can” as they navigate co-parenting. “I think the realization for us is we can’t take the view that it won’t affect the kids,” he said. “Because it will. I think it’s up to us, and parents in general, how it affects your kids. Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. It’s not bad different — it’s just different,” he explained on the Aug. 3 Hollywood Raw podcast. The former couple is parents to Noah Shannon Green, 7, Bodhi Ransom Green, 6, and Journey River Green, 4.

The 47-year-old actor added that he wants nothing but good things for Megan, despite their split. He tearfully announced the end of their nearly 10 year marriage during his May 18 podcast …With Brian Austin Green, and in June the actress and MGK went public with their steamy romance. “I wish Megan the absolute best in everything,” he revealed to hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. “I want her to be completely happy, for her and for the kids. That’s super important. Nobody wants to be around somebody that’s unhappy — nothing good comes out of that. That’s a terrible situation. We are taking it day by day.”

“Brian no matter what will have a ton of respect for Megan,” a second source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He values what they had and will always feel she was the love of his life. He’s loved her for years and even before they started dating he made it his mission to be with her. He’s just focused on getting back into work and his kids right now, and finding his own happiness and himself again.” Brian and Megan met when when he guest starred on her ABC sitcom Hope and Faith when she was 18-year-old. Six years later, the couple wed on June 24, 2010 in an intimate Hawaiian ceremony. They were married just under 10 years when Brian announced their split. Neither party has filed for divorce or legal separation yet.