See Pics
Hollywood Life

Brian Austin Green Enjoys Daddy Day At Beach With Kids After Tina Louise Split — Shirtless Pics

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' film premiere, Berlin, Germany - 05 Oct 2014
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green appears to be skipping the cordial nice guy family outings now that Megan Fox was caught out with Machine Gun Kelly. While Megan and Brian have been living apart for quite some time, it appears that the Machine Gun Kelly relationship with Megan may be too much for him to handle. Brian has been photographed with Megan and the Kids numerous times, especially on the weekends. However, now it seems that Megan will be going solo when it comes to the parenting duties. Megan was seen picking up lunch with the Kids at Erehwon Organic in Calabasas. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Political News Editor

Brian Austin Green looked carefree and happy — and amazing shirtless — during a day at the beach with his boys, just hours after reports surfaced that he split with Tina Louise.

Brian Austin Green is single (again) and living his best life. The same day that it was reported that the BH90210 star and Tina Louise split, Brian was spotted having a day of fun with his kids at the beach. Brian, 47, looked totally chiseled in a pair of navy blue board shorts as he frolicked in the surf with his three youngest sons — Noah, 7, Journey, 3, and Bodhi, 6. The actor laughed and played with his kids, whom he shares with estranged wife Megan Fox, splashing them in the water and running on the sand.

Brian Austin Green Kids
Brian Austin Green enjoys a day at the beach with his sons Noah and Bodhi, 7/23/20 (BACKGRID)

Hours before his daddy day in Malibu, a report surfaced that Brian and the Australian model, 38 ended their relationship after just a month of dating. Tina, according to sources who spoke to TMZ, was the one who ended it. She was allegedly being harassed by online bullies who wanted Brian to get back together with Megan; the two announced they were separating after 10 years together, in May. Tina also apparently wasn’t pleased that Brian didn’t want anything serious yet.

Brian Austin Green Kids
Brian Austin Green plays in the sand on the beach in Malibu with son Noah, 7/23/30 (BACKGRID)

While Brian hits the sand with his boys, their mom, Megan, is enjoying vacation in Puerto Rico with new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. Brian, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, couldn’t be happier to spend all the extra time at home with their kids. “Brian has the kids full time while Megan is away which he is thrilled about,” the source said. “And they love being with their dad, so it’s very easy and stress free for everyone.”

“Brian and the kids are great and happy,” they added. How sweet! Brian even got to celebrate his 47th birthday with all four of his sons. His eldest boy, 18-year-old Kassius Marcil-Green, got together with his younger brothers for a pool party. Brian called it the “greatest day” on Instagram.