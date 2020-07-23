Brian Austin Green Enjoys Daddy Day At Beach With Kids After Tina Louise Split — Shirtless Pics

Brian Austin Green looked carefree and happy — and amazing shirtless — during a day at the beach with his boys, just hours after reports surfaced that he split with Tina Louise.

Brian Austin Green is single (again) and living his best life. The same day that it was reported that the BH90210 star and Tina Louise split, Brian was spotted having a day of fun with his kids at the beach. Brian, 47, looked totally chiseled in a pair of navy blue board shorts as he frolicked in the surf with his three youngest sons — Noah, 7, Journey, 3, and Bodhi, 6. The actor laughed and played with his kids, whom he shares with estranged wife Megan Fox, splashing them in the water and running on the sand.

Hours before his daddy day in Malibu, a report surfaced that Brian and the Australian model, 38 ended their relationship after just a month of dating. Tina, according to sources who spoke to TMZ, was the one who ended it. She was allegedly being harassed by online bullies who wanted Brian to get back together with Megan; the two announced they were separating after 10 years together, in May. Tina also apparently wasn’t pleased that Brian didn’t want anything serious yet.

While Brian hits the sand with his boys, their mom, Megan, is enjoying vacation in Puerto Rico with new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. Brian, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, couldn’t be happier to spend all the extra time at home with their kids. “Brian has the kids full time while Megan is away which he is thrilled about,” the source said. “And they love being with their dad, so it’s very easy and stress free for everyone.”

“Brian and the kids are great and happy,” they added. How sweet! Brian even got to celebrate his 47th birthday with all four of his sons. His eldest boy, 18-year-old Kassius Marcil-Green, got together with his younger brothers for a pool party. Brian called it the “greatest day” on Instagram.