Brian Austin Green’s Oldest Son Kassius, 18, Spends The Day With His Dad & Siblings In Cute Photo

Kassius Marcil-Green made a rare appearance on dad Brian Austin Green’s Instagram page! The 18-year-old hung out with his three little brothers on what Brian called a ‘great day.’

Best day ever! Brian Austin Green shared an adorable family photo of his kids hanging out in a hot tub together, taken shortly after celebrating his 47th birthday on July 15. All four of his sons — Journey, 3, Bodhi, 6, Noah, 7, and Kassius, 18, as well as Kassius’ boyfriend, Ian, were present for the pool day. Brian captioned the sweet pic, “Great day!! :))”.

It’s rare that we see Kassius with his brothers, or on his father’s Instagram page. The teenager, whom Brian shares with ex Vanessa Marcil, is college-bound and much older than his siblings. He’s all grown up now — he has a full mustache and goatee! It’s clear that his brothers (and his boyfriend) absolutely adore him. Just look at those sweet smiles.

Kassius’ day with his father come several months after they put rumors of bad blood to bed. His mother, Vanessa, accused Brian in November 2018 of “cutting off” Kassius from his life with his now estranged wife, Megan Fox. Brian and Kassius revealed that they were on good terms by both posting a photo in December 2019 of their trip to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker together.

““JJ thank you for giving my son and I not only a really great experience, but delivering a finale to something that has been a huge part of our lives in what I felt was a really respectful way,” Brian captioned his photo, delivering a message to Skywalker director JJ Abrams.

Vanessa updated fans in July 2019 and raved that Brian and Kassius had an amazing relationship. “[Kassius] had always been proud of his dad,” Vanessa wrote. “We all are grateful that they are coming back together. Here is to love and forgiveness for all of us on this planet,” she wrote on social media.