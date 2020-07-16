See Pics
Brian Austin Green Celebrates His B-Day With His & Megan Fox’s Kids, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, & Journey, 3: Pics 

Brian Austin Green rang in his 47th birthday on July 15th with three very important little ones, his children: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3! The actor shared a cute family photo as he lit the candles on his rainbow birthday cake!

Brian Austin Green had an intimate birthday celebration at home with his loved ones on Wednesday — the day he turned 47. The actor took to Instagram to share a photo with his three kids — Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3 — all of whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox. In the snap, Brian can be seen lighting his own rainbow birthday cake, as his three kids are pictured gazing at the colorful sweet treat.

It’s unclear who else was on hand to ring in the actor’s 47th birthday, or what else Brian had planned for his big day. Nonetheless, his rumored new girlfriend, Tina Louise left a sweet comment under his post. “Awwwww. Beautiful moment. Happy Birthday,” the Australian model, 38, wrote.

Brian Austin Green & Tina Louise
Brian Austin Green & Tina Louise. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Following his split from Megan, Brian was spotted out on numerous occasions with reality star Courtney Stodden — who confirmed on March 3 that her divorce with actor Doug Hutchison was finalized. Though, whatever was going on between the pair quickly fizzled out when Brian began spending time with Tina Louise. The actor and model were first spotted together on a lunch date in LA on June 30.

Although Brian initially “struggled” to cope with his split from Megan, a source recently told HollywoodLife that he’s enjoying spending time with Tina, and is open to their relationship progressing. “Brian really thinks Tina is super cool and is all-in on starting a relationship with her,” the source revealed. “Having said that, he also finds it very important to start a friendship with her first.” A separate source noted that Megan “is in full support” of Brian’s newfound relationship with Tina.

Brian confirmed his split from Megan, 34, in May. The exes began dating in 2004, and wed in 2010. Megan has since moved on with rocker Machine Gun Kelly, 30, after she appeared as his love interest in the new music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.” The new couple was spotted kissing and holding hands outside a Los Angeles bar on June 15, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.