Megan Fox: How She Feels About Ex Brian Austin Green Holding, Dating & PDAing With Model Tina Louise

Brian Austin Green is now dating someone new after ending his 10-year marriage with Megan Fox in May, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned how the actress feels about her ex moving on.

Brian Austin Green, 46, and model Tina Louise, 38, were spotted on a lunch date at Sage Vegan Bistro in Agoura Hills on July 14. And now HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s ex, Megan Fox, 34, “is in full support” of Brian’s hot new romance.

“Megan is in full support of Brian trying to find love again,” our source close to Megan revealed. “If she can start dating herself, she has no problem with him dating and doing the same. She wants him to be happy and in a healthy relationship because it all leads back to the kids. They are together on co-parenting and will be in each other’s lives forever so Megan doesn’t want to make it difficult for Brian and vice versa.”

Megan and Brian welcomed three children — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3 — into the world after tying the knot in 2010. And following their split in May 2020, Megan started dating Machine Gun Kelly, 30 — she even appeared in the singer’s new music video for his latest hit, “Bloody Valentine”.

“They are gradually working it all out since it is so new for them both,” the pal added of the former couple. “They both have great intentions for the future when it comes to the family they made even if they aren’t together anymore themselves. Megan is not going to get in the way of Brian finding love again if it is the right person. She would never discourage that.”

Meanwhile, Brian and Tina have been spotted out a few times and were recently seen enjoying a two-hour lunch date on June 30 at vegan restaurant Sugar Taco on Melrose Blvd. And as we previously reported, things seem to be heating up between Brian and the Australian Instagram model. “Brian really thinks Tina is super cool and is all-in on starting a relationship with her,” a source explained at the time. “He also finds it very important to start a friendship with her first. Things are really in a good spot to continue to get even better, Tina makes him happy and that is what he needs right now.”