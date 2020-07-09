Exclusive
Why Brian Austin Green Is ‘All-In’ On Starting A Relationship With Model Tina Louise If Things Goes Well

After 10 years of marriage, Brian Austin Green is moving on from his wife Megan Fox, and it seems Tina Louise may be the next lady in his life.

Brian Austin Green is moving on after his split from estranged wife, Megan Fox. The 46-year-old has been getting cozy with Australian model Tina Louise, 25, and a source close to the actor told HollywoodLife exclusively that he’s “all in” on the new relationship. “Brian really thinks Tina is super cool and is all-in on starting a relationship with her,” the insider dished. “Having said that, he also finds it very important to start a friendship with her first.”

The source told HL that there were multiple boxes she would need to tick before the pair enter a proper relationship. “He knows if it were to go anywhere, they would have to be compatible. She’d have to be OK with his kids, his ex, and all that ball of wax,” they said. “Things are just starting up and they are getting to know each other and having great lunch dates. He has been lonely and Tina reenergizes him and he likes the person he is becoming when he is around her. Things are really in a good spot to continue to get even better, Tina makes him happy and that is what he needs right now.”

The BH90210 hunk spent a long, romantic lunch with the gorgeous Instagram model on June 30. He and Tina had a two hour lunch at vegan restaurant Sugar Taco on trendy Melrose Blvd. Afterwards, the pair left in Brian’s car. He also shockingly stepped out with reality star, Courtney Stodden on June 13, however sources have revealed the pair are simply friends.

Brian confirmed his split from Megan in May. The exes — who co-parent three children together, sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3. — began dating in 2004, and wed in 2010. Megan has since moved on with rocker Machine Gun Kelly, 30, after she appeared as his love interest in the new music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.” The new couple was spotted kissing and holding hands outside a Los Angeles bar on June 15.