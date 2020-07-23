Brian Austin Green & Model Tina Louise Split After Less Than A Month Of Dating  

Well, that was quick! Brian Austin Green and model Tina Louise have split, according to a new report on July 23. The two were first spotted holding hands in LA at the end of June.

Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise‘s relationship is over before it even started, according to a new report. The actor, 47, and the Australian model, 38, split sometime this week, TMZ reports, noting that Tina is the one who broke things off. Why? — Sources say the blonde beauty was receiving a lot of hate from critics on social media, who are in favor of Brian’s relationship with his ex, Megan Fox. He confirmed their separation in May, after 10 years of marriage. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Brian.

Tina was reportedly affected by the online bullying and disheartened, which the outlet claims played a part in the breakup. Not to mention, Tina quickly discovered that Brian does not want anything serious, following his split from Megan, TMZ reports — noting that that’s something Tina is looking for. Brian also introduced Tina to his closest friends during a gathering at his California home, according to the outlet. But, things just didn’t run the course.

Nonetheless, there’s no bad blood between the actor and model. Tina still has high praise for Brian, TMZ says, adding that she thinks he’s a great guy, who’s just going through a hard time — hence, his recent split with Megan. Tina reportedly thinks Brian needs to focus on himself. In the meantime, although they’re reportedly still friendly, Tina and Brian are taking a big step back.

Brian and Tina were first romantically linked at the end of last month when they were photographed holding hands in LA on June 30. The two were spotted on a casual lunch date together.

Back in May, Brian confirmed his split from Megan. The exes — who share three sons together: Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3 — began dating in 2004, and wed in 2010. Megan has since moved on with rocker Machine Gun Kelly, after she appeared as his love interest in the new music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.” Megan and MGK were first spotted kissing and holding hands outside a Los Angeles bar on June 15, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

Currently, the new couple is in Puerto Rico together on a work/vacation trip. They are there filming crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, which will mark the directorial debut of Randall Emmett — the fiance of Vanderpump Rules star, Lala Kent. Both Randall and Lala are currently present on the film set in Puerto Rico.