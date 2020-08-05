See Pic
Hollywood Life

Brian Austin Green Shades Ex Megan Fox On Instagram After She Gushes Over MGK

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' film premiere, Berlin, Germany - 05 Oct 2014
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green appears to be skipping the cordial nice guy family outings now that Megan Fox was caught out with Machine Gun Kelly. While Megan and Brian have been living apart for quite some time, it appears that the Machine Gun Kelly relationship with Megan may be too much for him to handle. Brian has been photographed with Megan and the Kids numerous times, especially on the weekends. However, now it seems that Megan will be going solo when it comes to the parenting duties. Megan was seen picking up lunch with the Kids at Erehwon Organic in Calabasas. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

Brian Austin Green threw some shade toward his ex, Megan Fox, after she posted a photo with her new beau, Machine Gun Kelly. In Brian’s recent pic, he copied Megan’s caption for MGK, but dedicated it to his sons.

Things between exes Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox might not be as congenial as fans once believed. In a new post the 90210 star, 47, shared to his Instagram account, the actor and Megan’s former husband of 10 years, shot back at the New Girl alum, 34, by posting a series of photos featuring Brian’s four sons — three of whom he shares with his ex. The snaps included photos of Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 18, and Brian and Megan’s brood Noah Shannon Green, 7, Bodhi Ransom Green, 6, and Journey River Green, 4.

View this post on Instagram

Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours

A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@brianaustingreen) on

But it wasn’t the photos that piqued fans interest, it was Brian’s caption! “Achingly beautiful boys…..My heart is yours,” the caption read. It was those same words — almost verbatim — that Megan had just used on her first photo with her new beau Machine Gun Kelly, 30. Megan shared the photo early on August 5, roughly two hours before Brian made his post. Megan’s caption, which was featured alongside a black and white photo of her and MGK, born Richard Colson Baker, read “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.” Yikes!

Fans immediately noticed what Brian had done, and took to the comment section to offer their support. “I see what you did there,” one fan wrote. Another qualified Brian’s post as an epic “burn” directed towards his former love. One fan even said that Brian’s caption was the “best clap back,” while others affirmed the message behind his post, calling him “an awesome dad.”

View this post on Instagram

Not a comment, but oooh my god. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

Brian announced his split from Megan during an episode of his podcast, …with Brian Austin Green, in May. Although it seemed like the two had an amicable split, Megan and MGK’s growing public profile could have caused Brian to throw some shade her way. Prior to posting her photo with the rapper and actor, MGK shared his first photo with Megan on July 28.

The black and white mirror selfie was incredibly similar to the photo that Megan shared, however, MGK included his own caption. “Waited for eternity to find you again,” he wrote alongside the photo. While MGK and Megan have been exploring their romance, Brian has been spotted out and about with Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden.

Despite his recent post, a source close to the Transformers star previously shared that Megan only wants her ex to be happy. “She wants him to be happy and in a healthy relationship because it all leads back to the kids. They are together on co-parenting and will be in each other’s lives forever so Megan doesn’t want to make it difficult for Brian and vice versa.”