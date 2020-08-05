Brian Austin Green Shades Ex Megan Fox On Instagram After She Gushes Over MGK

Brian Austin Green threw some shade toward his ex, Megan Fox, after she posted a photo with her new beau, Machine Gun Kelly. In Brian’s recent pic, he copied Megan’s caption for MGK, but dedicated it to his sons.

Things between exes Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox might not be as congenial as fans once believed. In a new post the 90210 star, 47, shared to his Instagram account, the actor and Megan’s former husband of 10 years, shot back at the New Girl alum, 34, by posting a series of photos featuring Brian’s four sons — three of whom he shares with his ex. The snaps included photos of Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 18, and Brian and Megan’s brood Noah Shannon Green, 7, Bodhi Ransom Green, 6, and Journey River Green, 4.

But it wasn’t the photos that piqued fans interest, it was Brian’s caption! “Achingly beautiful boys…..My heart is yours,” the caption read. It was those same words — almost verbatim — that Megan had just used on her first photo with her new beau Machine Gun Kelly, 30. Megan shared the photo early on August 5, roughly two hours before Brian made his post. Megan’s caption, which was featured alongside a black and white photo of her and MGK, born Richard Colson Baker, read “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.” Yikes!

Fans immediately noticed what Brian had done, and took to the comment section to offer their support. “I see what you did there,” one fan wrote. Another qualified Brian’s post as an epic “burn” directed towards his former love. One fan even said that Brian’s caption was the “best clap back,” while others affirmed the message behind his post, calling him “an awesome dad.”

Brian announced his split from Megan during an episode of his podcast, …with Brian Austin Green, in May. Although it seemed like the two had an amicable split, Megan and MGK’s growing public profile could have caused Brian to throw some shade her way. Prior to posting her photo with the rapper and actor, MGK shared his first photo with Megan on July 28.

The black and white mirror selfie was incredibly similar to the photo that Megan shared, however, MGK included his own caption. “Waited for eternity to find you again,” he wrote alongside the photo. While MGK and Megan have been exploring their romance, Brian has been spotted out and about with Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden.

Despite his recent post, a source close to the Transformers star previously shared that Megan only wants her ex to be happy. “She wants him to be happy and in a healthy relationship because it all leads back to the kids. They are together on co-parenting and will be in each other’s lives forever so Megan doesn’t want to make it difficult for Brian and vice versa.”