Brian Austin Green Reveals How Co-Parenting With Megan Fox Is Going After Split & New Romances

In a new interview, Brian Austin Green opened up about life after his split from Megan Fox. He dished about their co-parenting status, whether he’s actually dating anyone and more.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox are still getting used to their new relationship as co-parents after breaking up earlier this year. “I think it’s going as well as it can,” Brian, who shares three kids with his ex, admitted on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. “There’s no rule book to it. There’s no way of doing it right or wrong. We are learning as we go.”

The actor added that he and Megan have been “communicating as much as [they] can” as they navigate co-parenting. “I think the realization for us is we can’t take the view that it won’t affect the kids,” he said. “Because it will. I think it’s up to us, and parents in general, how it affects your kids. Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. It’s not bad different — it’s just different.”

Brian also had nothing but positive things to say about Megan, who started dating Machine Gun Kelly after their breakup. “I wish Megan the absolute best in everything,” he revealed. “I want her to be completely happy, for her and for the kids. That’s super important. Nobody wants to be around somebody that’s unhappy — nothing good comes out of that. That’s a terrible situation. We are taking it day by day.”

Due to the pair having busy schedules for years, Brian added that things haven’t been that different now that they’re broken up. “We travel and we work,” he said. “This is what we’ve been doing for 15 years. When one person is traveling and working, the other will step in and take care of things at home and the kids. This situation is no different. Megan loves her kids, would do anything for them, and has and will continue to.”

Meanwhile, Brian has been making headlines for his post-breakup love life over the last few weeks. He’s been romantically linked to Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden, but said that he considers himself a single guy right now. “I’ve been single the whole time,” he explained. “Dating, I guess. I’m open to meeting somebody. I’m focused on myself and healing with all ofthis and my kids and them experiencing it the best way that they can.”

He also clarified where he stood with Tina after reports surfaced that they had ended their ‘fling.’ “What people normally do when they get out of something is…they date,” Brian said. “They talk to multiple people at once, some people use dating apps. They talk to multiple people. They go on multiple dates. They spend time with people until they feel a connection with someone and then it builds from there. I’ll literally go out ot lunch with somebody and it’s written as ‘his new fling, he’s playing two women at the same time.’ No. I literally spent one time with each of these women. I’m not playing anybody. Isn’t that dating? Aren’t you supposed to talk to multiple people?”

Right now, Brian said he has no interest in getting married again, but added that he has a “never say never” mentality when it comes to tying the knot in the future. He also kept tight-lipped on his feelings about Megan’s romance with MGK. Regarding how he found out about the relationship, Brian said, “I found out in my own way. And that’s as much detail as I’ll give you about that one. I didn’t read about it or anything like that.”