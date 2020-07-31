Exclusive
Brian Austin Green & Tina Louise: Why They’re Hanging Out Again, Despite Recent Split

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' film premiere
Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids.
Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids.
Brian Austin Green appears to be skipping the cordial nice guy family outings now that Megan Fox was caught out with Machine Gun Kelly. While Megan and Brian have been living apart for quite some time, it appears that the Machine Gun Kelly relationship with Megan may be too much for him to handle. Brian has been photographed with Megan and the Kids numerous times, especially on the weekends. However, now it seems that Megan will be going solo when it comes to the parenting duties. Megan was seen picking up lunch with the Kids at Erehwon Organic in Calabasas.
Brian Austin Green was spotted getting close to Australian model Tina Louise just a week after it was reported they had split. Here’s what’s really going on.

Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise were photographed meeting up for lunch in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 30, and they both looked very happy to be together, in spite of last week’s report that they had split. The actor, 47, and the Australian model, 38, were first romantically linked in late June, a month after he confirmed his separation from his wife of nearly 10 years, Megan Fox. Then, just weeks after they were first spotted together it was reported that they had broken up because Tina “wanted to settle down” but sources close to the 90210 alum tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re actually still getting to know each other.

“News of Brian and Tina’s split came as a surprise to his friends because as far as they knew, they were never official in the first place,” a source tells HollywoodLife. “However, they knew Brian really liked Tina and that things were going great so they’re not surprised at all to see them hanging out together again. However, Brian and Tina are living two very different lives. Tina is focused on her restaurant [Sugar Taco] and her modelling career and Brian’s priority is taking care of his kids while Megan is filming. He doesn’t have a lot of free time but it’s nice to see him happy when he’s with her.”
Brian Austin Green Tina Louise Dating Again
Brian Austin Green and Australian model pose on separate red carpets.
A second source close to the devoted father of four tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the majority of his time right now is being spent with his three youngest kidsNoah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. “Right now Brian has the kids full time and doesn’t have free time to date much but he seems to be in a good headspace and happy. He has nothing but good things to say about Tina and likes her but since Megan’s been away [in Puerto Rico] he’s spending almost all his free time on daddy duty.” Brian has also been spending the with his oldest son Kassius Marcil-Green. The 18-year-old, who Brian shares with Vanessa Marcil, 51, recently got together with his dad and younger brothers for a pool party. Brian called it the “greatest day” on Instagram.
While Brian’s on “daddy duty” his ex Megan has been in Puerto Rico with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. They’re working on their new movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. The new couple first met on the set in March before the COVID-19 pandemic put shooting on hold. Since arriving in the tropical paradise Megan and MGK have been photographed taking romantic walks on the beach together while holding hands. And on July 28 they became Instagram official when MGK posted a sexy black and white mirror selfie of the couple on his feed.
The dark haired stunner recently opened up about the new relationship to the film’s director Randall Emmett on his Give Them Lala…and Randall podcast. “I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he (Randall) was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,’” Megan revealed to Randall and his co-host/fiancee Lala Kent, as well as a very happy MGK. “Because I knew – I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what.”