Courtney Stodden Disses Brian Austin Green As A ‘Womanizer’: He Wanted Me As His ‘Little Secret’

Brian Austin Green has been linked to multiple woman since his split from Megan Fox. One of them, Courtney Stodden, is now speaking out about feeling used by the actor.

Courtney Stodden, 25, is SO over Brian Austin Green, 41. The two were briefly linked in June, after the actor confirmed his split from Megan Fox. However, Courtney says the fling fizzled out after other women came to her and said that Brian was also seeing them. “Brian wanted me to remain his little secret,” Courtney told Fox News. She also referred to the 41-year-old as a “womanizer.”

Brian and Courtney were first linked when they were photographed on a lunch date in mid-June. Days later, she was photographed wearing his hat while out and about. Then, on June 30, Courtney posted a steamy video of herself and Brian getting cozy in a hot tub. Interestingly, that video popped up on Instagram just hours after Brian was photographed out with model Tina Louise.

On July 3, Brian opened up about what was going on in his love life when paparazzi caught up with him. He confirmed that he had JUST met Tina on the day that photos were first taken of them together. He also admitted to being “disappointed” by Courtney posting the hot tub video, and insinuated that it was a calculated move — because they had actually filmed it weeks earlier.

“The fact that she decided to post that the day that Tina and I had lunch, knowing that it would create problems for Tina and myself, having three kids, It kind of sucks,” Brian admitted. “So it was a little disappointing. But I don’t want to bash Courtney because I don’t bash people at all. I think she’s a nice person, I just think she’s making some bad choices.”

As for Brian and Tina — he’s ready to see where things could go, but also wants to take things slow, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He finds it very important to start a friendship with her first,” our insider explained. “Things are just starting up and they are getting to know each other.”

Meanwhile, Brian’s ex, Megan Fox, who he married in 2010, seems to have fully moved on. She’s been spending quite a bit of time with Machine Gun Kelly recently, and he confirmed via Twitter that she’s his “girlfriend.”