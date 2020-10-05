See Pics & Video
Megan Fox Cozies Up To Machine Gun Kelly As They Celebrate His New Album: Plus More Of Their PDA Pics

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox
EXCLUSIVE: Loved-up Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stroll hand-in-hand while staying at a luxury beachfront hotel in Puerto Rico. The pair, dating for a little over a month, were also spotted intimately chatting over lunch at the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton on the island’s north east coast. The couple have returned to the island where they first met in March to continue filming their upcoming movie, "Midnight in the Switchgrass." That first meeting led to a romance which quickly gathered pace and led to Megan’s split from husband Brian Austin Green, 47, with whom she has there children, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The couple's ocean view private villa has wall-sized floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open to a private balcony and terrace, and its own infinity plunge pool. Megan, 34, and the 30-year-old American rapper, real name Colson Baker, have not spoken publicly about their relationship. The couple checked into the Dorado Beach, 20 miles from the island’s capital San Juan, on Thursday and have been enjoying some romantic alone time before filming resumes. The hotel is one of the most exclusive resorts in the Caribbean. Following the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 hurricane that all but devastated much of Puerto Rico in September, 2017, Dorado Beach was the first ultra-luxury resort to reopen on the island. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory. 17 Jul 2020 Pictured: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA689222_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly posed for some epic photos with friends while in front of a billboard promoting ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ after they found out the release went to number one on the charts.

Machine Gun Kelly, 30, celebrated having a number one album by hanging out with friends and cozying up to his lady love Megan Fox, 34, on Oct. 4. The rapper shared numerous Instagram photos and video that showed him having a blast while outside in front of a billboard promoting his latest release, Tickets to My Downfall, and taking in the joy of it reaching the top spot along with the actress and other friends like Travis Barker, 44. In one group pic, which can be seen below, the lovebirds are standing and posing together as he puts his arm around her and she holds onto his hand.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox get close while celebrating his new album ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ on Oct. 4. (MEGA)

“woke up #1 because of y’all 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #TicketsToMyDownfall,” MGK captioned the set of pics. In a video he posted the day before his latest post, which can be seen below, he gave an inside look at what he did with a massive cake, that was made to look like the pink guitar he is holding in some promo shots for the new album. The clip shows him taking the giant cake outside of the box and smashing it on what looks like a Hollywood tour van on Sunset Blvd.

MGK is definitely living the rock star life it seems but he’s not doing so without Megan by his side! His most recent pics are just some of the many in which the new couple proudly showcased PDA. From holding hands in public to posing for silly and cute pics while holding onto each other, these two are proud of their love!

They also expressed PDA when Tickets to My Downfall was first released last month and they went on a dinner date. During the outing, the blonde artist wore a white vest and matching denim jeans with colorful designs and words painted on them while the brunette beauty wore a black leather jacket over a black top and black ripped jeans. They made sure to hold onto each other’s hands as they walked by photographers and other groups of people.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox walking while out on a dinner date in Sept. (MEGA)

It’s always inspiring to see how affectionate these two stars can be! Check out the gallery above to see some of our favorite PDA snapshots of Megan and MGK!