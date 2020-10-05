Megan Fox Cozies Up To Machine Gun Kelly As They Celebrate His New Album: Plus More Of Their PDA Pics

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly posed for some epic photos with friends while in front of a billboard promoting ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ after they found out the release went to number one on the charts.

Machine Gun Kelly, 30, celebrated having a number one album by hanging out with friends and cozying up to his lady love Megan Fox, 34, on Oct. 4. The rapper shared numerous Instagram photos and video that showed him having a blast while outside in front of a billboard promoting his latest release, Tickets to My Downfall, and taking in the joy of it reaching the top spot along with the actress and other friends like Travis Barker, 44. In one group pic, which can be seen below, the lovebirds are standing and posing together as he puts his arm around her and she holds onto his hand.

“woke up #1 because of y’all 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #TicketsToMyDownfall,” MGK captioned the set of pics. In a video he posted the day before his latest post, which can be seen below, he gave an inside look at what he did with a massive cake, that was made to look like the pink guitar he is holding in some promo shots for the new album. The clip shows him taking the giant cake outside of the box and smashing it on what looks like a Hollywood tour van on Sunset Blvd.

MGK is definitely living the rock star life it seems but he’s not doing so without Megan by his side! His most recent pics are just some of the many in which the new couple proudly showcased PDA. From holding hands in public to posing for silly and cute pics while holding onto each other, these two are proud of their love!

They also expressed PDA when Tickets to My Downfall was first released last month and they went on a dinner date. During the outing, the blonde artist wore a white vest and matching denim jeans with colorful designs and words painted on them while the brunette beauty wore a black leather jacket over a black top and black ripped jeans. They made sure to hold onto each other’s hands as they walked by photographers and other groups of people.

It’s always inspiring to see how affectionate these two stars can be! Check out the gallery above to see some of our favorite PDA snapshots of Megan and MGK!