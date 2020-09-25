See Pics
Machine Gun Kelly Wraps His Arm Around Megan Fox On Dinner Date Ahead Of His Album Release

megan fox machine gun kelly
iamKevinWong.com / MEGA
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album " Tickets to my downfall " at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stroll hand-in-hand while staying at a luxury beachfront hotel in Puerto Rico. The pair, dating for a little over a month, were also spotted intimately chatting over lunch at the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton on the island's north east coast. The couple have returned to the island where they first met in March to continue filming their upcoming movie, "Midnight in the Switchgrass." That first meeting led to a romance which quickly gathered pace and led to Megan's split from husband Brian Austin Green, 47, with whom she has there children, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Megan, 34, and the 30-year-old American rapper, real name Colson Baker, have not spoken publicly about their relationship. The couple checked into the Dorado Beach, 20 miles from the island's capital San Juan, on Thursday and have been enjoying some romantic alone time before filming resumes. 17 Jul 2020
Megan Fox was by her man, Machine Gun Kelly’s, side as he celebrated his album release on the evening of Sept. 24. The two were quite affectionate as they left the party together.

They’re going strong! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked so in love while hitting the town to celebrate the release of his new album, Tickets to my Downfall, on Sept. 24. MGK wrapped his arm around Megan and she held onto him tightly as they left a dinner together. They also cozied up next to each other in what appeared to be a party bus as they drove away.

megan fox machine gun kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly cuddle up in their party bus on his album release night. (iamKevinWong.com / MEGA)

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly’s romance has been hot and heavy all summer long. The two first met earlier this year on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got together romantically in the spring, following Megan’s separation form her husband, Brian Austin Green. Megan and MGK spent a bulk of their summer in Puerto Rico, where Midnight in the Switchgrass was filming amidst the coronavirus.

megan fox machine gun kelly
Machine Gun Kelly wraps an arm around Megan Fox as they leave dinner. (iamKevinWong.com / MEGA)

Production on the film was delayed once again after two people on set tested positive for COVID-19. This is what led the lovebirds back to California, where they celebrated MGK’s album release. Megan was actually featured in the music video for one of the album’s songs, “Bloody Valentine,” which came out back in May.

Although it’s only been a few months of dating for these two, things have definitely gotten serious very quickly. “I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact,” the rapper recently admitted on The Howard Stern Show. “That’s when I was like….whoa! That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that.” He also confirmed that he wrote most of Tickets to my Downfall before meeting Megan.

Still, Megan’s ex, Brian Austin Green, who she shares three sons with, hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a reconciliation with the actress. The two have broken up and gotten back together at least twice throughout the course of their relationship, which began in 2004. “I never say never,” he told fans during a recent Instagram Live. “You never know.”