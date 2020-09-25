Machine Gun Kelly Wraps His Arm Around Megan Fox On Dinner Date Ahead Of His Album Release

Megan Fox was by her man, Machine Gun Kelly’s, side as he celebrated his album release on the evening of Sept. 24. The two were quite affectionate as they left the party together.

They’re going strong! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked so in love while hitting the town to celebrate the release of his new album, Tickets to my Downfall, on Sept. 24. MGK wrapped his arm around Megan and she held onto him tightly as they left a dinner together. They also cozied up next to each other in what appeared to be a party bus as they drove away.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly’s romance has been hot and heavy all summer long. The two first met earlier this year on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got together romantically in the spring, following Megan’s separation form her husband, Brian Austin Green. Megan and MGK spent a bulk of their summer in Puerto Rico, where Midnight in the Switchgrass was filming amidst the coronavirus.

Production on the film was delayed once again after two people on set tested positive for COVID-19. This is what led the lovebirds back to California, where they celebrated MGK’s album release. Megan was actually featured in the music video for one of the album’s songs, “Bloody Valentine,” which came out back in May.

Although it’s only been a few months of dating for these two, things have definitely gotten serious very quickly. “I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact,” the rapper recently admitted on The Howard Stern Show. “That’s when I was like….whoa! That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that.” He also confirmed that he wrote most of Tickets to my Downfall before meeting Megan.

Still, Megan’s ex, Brian Austin Green, who she shares three sons with, hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a reconciliation with the actress. The two have broken up and gotten back together at least twice throughout the course of their relationship, which began in 2004. “I never say never,” he told fans during a recent Instagram Live. “You never know.”