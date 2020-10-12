See Pic
Hollywood Life

Machine Gun Kelly Protectively Wraps An Arm Around Megan Fox On New Date Night — Pics

megan fox machine gun kelly
NGRE / BACKGRID
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Happy couple, Megan Fox and MGK continue going strong as they are seen leaving a romantic dinner date at Mastro in Malibu. The two love birds are seen holding onto one another while waiting at valet for their car. Pictured: Megan Fox, MGK, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 11 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Happy couple, Megan Fox and MGK continue going strong as they are seen leaving a romantic dinner date at Mastro in Malibu. The two love birds are seen holding onto one another while waiting at valet for their car. Pictured: Megan Fox, MGK, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 11 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Love is in the air! Happy couple, Megan Fox and MGK continue going strong as they flaunt huge smiles leaving their dinner date in Santa Monica. Pictured: Megan Fox, MGK, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 9 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Another night, another date for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. On Oct. 11, they were photographed hitting up a Beverly Hills hotspot for another night out.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spent the evening of Oct. 11 dining at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills. The hot and heavy couple was photographed patiently waiting for their table at the hotspot. As they waited, MGK wrapped an arm around Megan’s shoulder to hold her close, as she leaned into him.

megan fox machine gun kelly
Machine Gun Kelly wraps an arm around Megan Fox as they head to dinner at Mastro’s Steakhouse. (NGRE / BACKGRID)

For the night out, Megan looked stylish in a pair of light jeans and a long black cardigan. She wore open-toed black heels to dress up the look, as well. Meanwhile, MGK dressed in all black, including ripped jeans and combat boots. This was their second public date night of the week, as they also went to dinner in Santa Monica on Oct. 9.

During that night out, they embraced the paparazzi and even posed for photos in front of the cameras. Megan cozied up against MGK’s chest, and she held tightly to his arm as they walked passed the photographers. She looked stunning in an animal-print mini skirt and black sweater, and MGK definitely looked happy to have her on his arm.

megan fox machine gun kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly leave dinner at Mastro’s Steakhouse. (NGRE / BACKGRID)

Megan and MGK are one of the hottest new couples of 2020. They met while filming their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, earlier this year. Production was halted due to the coronavirus in March, but Megan and MGK sparked up a romance as things fizzled out in her marriage to Brian Austin Green. The actress starred in MGK’s music video for “Bloody Valentine,” which is when they went public with their relationship.

Now, they’re practically inseparable, and they have been all summer long. Megan was by MGK’s side when his album came out in September, and he’s been open about how strong his feelings are for her. “That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that,” the rapper admitted. “I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”

He also added that he fell in love “for the first time” after creating his most recent album, which was released at the end of September. In another interview, he hinted that he plans to be with Megan forever, too. When a fan asked him out on a date in August, he responded, “I’m locked in already right now. No dates for me. Probably ever.” Whoa!