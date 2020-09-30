Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Passionately Kiss In Sexy New ‘Drunk Face’ Music Video

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly proved their attraction for each other is still going strong when they gave fans a glimpse into their romance through PDA and candid visuals in the video for his song ‘drunk face’.

Megan Fox, 34, and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 30, are showing off their steamy romance once again in the music video for the rapper’s song “drunk face”, which was released on Sept. 29. The eye-catching visuals in the feature include a clip of them sharing a passionate kiss along with other memorable moments in their new relationship and they seem to prove they’re closer than ever. The iconic video, overall, shows the days leading up to the release of MGK’s album Tickets to my Downfall and is a celebration of the busy life he’s encountered these past few months.

Some of the other clips that feature Megan include the lovebirds boarding a private jet together and a cozy moment in which she’s painting his nails. Another shot shows them holding hands while walking by a crowd of photographers, giving their followers a look at what it’s like to navigate through the spotlight. “This all happened on the day Tickets to My Downfall came out….,” the beginning of the video reads.

This is the second music video of MGK’s that Megan has showed up in. No one can forget the sexy music video for his song “Bloody Valentine”, which was released earlier this year, in which they got close several times and almost locked lips at one point. It was around this time that they confirmed their relationship by posting flirty photos of each other on social media and they’ve seemed inseparable with more posts, like the one below, ever since.

Rumors of a romance between Megan and MGK first started in mid-May when they were spotted on a coffee date together. It was also around this time that Megan and her now estranged husband Brian Austin Green, 47, were seen not wearing their wedding rings in public. Brian eventually confirmed their split on the May 18th episode of his podcast, …With Brian Austin Green.

“I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” he said during the confirmation. Megan and Brian share and co-parent their three kids, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.