Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He’s ‘Locked In’ With Megan Fox And Will Probably Never Date Again

They’ve only been dating for a few months, but it seems Machine Gun Kelly is seriously committed to Megan Fox! He opened up about their relationship in a new video.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have only been romantically linked since May, but it seems MGK is already thinking ahead! The rapper, 30, opened up about just how strong his relationship is with the Transformers actress, 34, in an episode of Buzzfeed‘s Thirst Tweets. In the clip, he read tweets that fans had written about him and things got wild very quickly.

“Machine gun kelly I just wanna let you know am free this sunday to go on a date just let me know if ur free sunday cause I am free and would like to take you on a date,” one of the tweets read, to which he replied. “I’m locked in already right now. No dates for me. Probably ever.” After alluding to his future with the supermodel, MGK, born Colson Baker, read a fan’s tweet that said, “I would let machine gun kelly suck my toes maybe.” He swiftly replied, “Like I said, I’m only sucking one pair of toes.” He referenced Megan a third time in the video when a fan said they liked his hands. “My girl says I have wizard hands,” he told the camera.

Although they’ve been romantically linked since May, Megan posted her first snap on Instagram with MGK on August 5. “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours,” she wrote, including knives and black heart emojis in the caption. The sweet black and white mirror selfie showed the model slash actress, and her new beau posing by a mirror in what appears to be a bedroom.

MGK also posted his first couple pic with Megan to Instagram just days earlier. The sweet shot showed the heavily-tattooed hitmaker with his hand playfully resting on his girlfriend’s behind. They were both sticking their tongues out in the pic, which he captioned, “Waited for eternity to find you again.” They look seriously smitten!