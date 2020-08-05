Megan Fox Gushes Over ‘Achingly Beautiful’ Machine Gun Kelly & Goes Public With Romance On IG

Megan Fox just made it Instagram official! The actress posted an adorable selfie to IG with her ‘achingly beautiful’ boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, and let fans know that her heart’s been taken.

Megan Fox posted her first photo on Instagram with new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on August 5, and the short caption is worth a thousand words. “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours,” Megan wrote, adding knives and black heart emojis to the gorgeous, black and white pic. These two are clearly head over heels for each other!

The adorable selfie shows Megan and MGK (real name Colson Baker) posing in front of a mirror in what appears to be a bedroom. The couple look as if they’ve just taken a swim — both have wet hair and have towels wrapped around their waists. Megan is also rocking a bikini top. She looks gorgeous, obviously! The Transformers actress turned off the comments on her post, so we unfortunately can’t see what cute message her boyfriend would surely leave for her.

MGK posted his first couple pic to Instagram just days earlier. The sweet shot is another selfie, showing the “Concerts For Aliens” singer with his hand playfully resting on his girlfriend’s behind. They’re both sticking their tongues out. He captioned it, “Waited for eternity to find you again,” adding red heart and knife emojis.

Megan and MGK have been in Puerto Rico for several weeks while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass. They’ve been spotted on plenty of romantic beach dates, and it’s clear that their young relationship, which began in May, is still going strong. The couple actually met in March when the movie first started filming (production was halted because of COVID-19), and Megan confessed that she fell for him right away.

“I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting,” she told director Randall Emmett on his Give Them Lala…and Randall podcast on July 22. “So then, we met on set. I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame… we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think.”