Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Take Sons Noah, 7 & Journey, 3, Out For Family Dinner — See Cute Pics

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Take Sons Noah, 7 & Journey, 3, Out For Family Dinner

Megan Fox and her husband of nearly 10 years, Brian Austin Green, enjoyed a night out with their two kiddos, Noah and Journey, for a fun, family dinner in Los Angeles.

Megan Fox, 33, and Brian Austin Green, 46, spent some time with two of their three sons on Jan. 12, enjoying a night out for dinner in Los Angeles! The couple and their two sons — Noah, 7, and Journey, 3 — looked comfy and casual as they were spotted heading to their car. Brian was spotted carrying sweet little journey to the vehicle, while sporting a Gucci fanny pack around his chest and wearing shades to hide his eyes from the sun. Megan looked fashioned a parent-on-the-go look as well, sporting sneakers and a jean jacket, along with a pair of sunglasses as Noah walked behind her. It was a fun family outing for the Fox/Green household, who are rarely spotted out and about!

Given their high-profile status, Megan and Brian try to keep their personal lives as private as possible. But every once in a while, the family can be spotted enjoying some low-key quality time! As the new year was on the horizon, Brian was spotted out with three of his sons on Dec. 29, including middle child Bhodi, 5, for lunch and a shopping outing at REI in Canoga Park, CA. The foursome looked quite content and casual as they ran their errands, with two of the boys towing behind their dad as he held the third’s hand, grocery bags in his other! His son from a previous relationship, Kassius, 17, was not in attendance

While Brian clearly gets some quality one-on-three time with his sons, mom Megan enjoys to hang out with her boys as often as possible, too! On Dec. 8, the former New Girl cast member was seen out and about with her husband and two of their sons outside storefronts in Los Angeles, making a pit stop at SusieCakes, a famous bakery in the busy city. The outing together was likely a prelude to how Brian would be spending most of his time, considering it took place following the cancellation of BH90210 on Nov. 7.

Family is quite important to Brian and Megan, who always try to maintain a very “normal” lifestyle for their kids. “Our marriage is very normal at home. You know, we have three kids,” Brian shared in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “And we’ve really come to appreciate the differences in each other more so than we did before. And I think for us it was really important.” For Brian and Megan, being with their boys is simply the best and just makes their bond stronger! We cannot wait to see more of them in coming year!