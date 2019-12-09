Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Go Shopping With 2 Of Their Cute Sons After ‘BH90210’ Gets Cancelled

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, with two of their kids in two, indulged their sweet tooth with a trip to SusieCakes in Los Angeles! The parents’ sons even twinned.

The cancellation of BH90210 could’ve been a blessing in disguise for Brian Austin Green, 46! That only gives the actor more family time to spend with his wife Megan Fox, 33, and their kids, and that’s exactly how he was using his free time on Sunday, Dec. 8. Brian and Megan were seen with two of their three sons (Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, Journey, 3) outside storefronts in Los Angeles, since they were making a pit stop at SusieCakes, a famous bakery in Los Angeles.

The family was dressed for the chilly afternoon in warm layers: Megan opted for a camel longline coat and grey beanie, while her husband wore an olive puffer jacket. Their sons, meanwhile, made an adorable fashion statement in matching blue joggers and grey sweaters. Despite the brothers’ superstar parents, the desert-themed outing proves that this family is just like many others — that normalcy also extends into Brian and Megan’s marriage.

“Our marriage is very normal at home. You know, we have three kids. Everything is relative, so it’s like our home might be bigger than some, not as big as others, but it’s all relative within our space, our means and what we have,” Brian told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview at the beginning of November. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was promoting the #Fight4TheAmazon campaign, but he further elaborated on the secrets behind his nine-year marriage with Megan.

“But we discuss everything. We try and be as open and transparent as possible with each other. The more we talk about things and through things, the more we understand each other,” Brian continued. “And we’ve really come to appreciate the differences in each other more so than we did before. And I think for us it was really important. I don’t want to speak for anybody else, but for us it was really important because you go through that space in that time period when you have differences with your spouse and you know, at home it becomes like a little contentious seed that’s planted.”

Following news of BH90210‘s cancellation in November after the revival’s one-season run, Brian didn’t let the sad news stop him from treating his kids to even more fun outings! Brian and Megan had a grand time in Disneyland with their three sons in October, judging by the photos Megan shared on Instagram! The family of five also marveled at lit-up jack-o-lanterns at Nights Of The Jacks in Calabasas that same month, according to an eyewitness who EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Brian and Megan “looked really happy and couldn’t stop smiling throughout the night.”