Brian Austin Green Reveals The Secret To His Happy Marriage With Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green opened up about his ‘normal’ home life with wife Megan Fox and explained how they stay focused on their love during the ups and downs of their marriage, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

Brian Austin Green, 46, and his wife Megan Fox, 33, are known for being one of the sweetest couples in Hollywood and now we’re learning exactly what helps them stay in a healthy and happy marriage! The Beverly Hills, 90210 star spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Nov. 1 to promote the #Fight4TheAmazon campaign that he and Megan are a part of and took the time to also reveal some details about how he doesn’t let his busy life take away from the strong love he has with his lady.

“Our marriage is very normal at home. You know, we have three kids. Everything is relative, so it’s like our home might be bigger than some, not as big as others, but it’s all relative within our space, our means and what we have,” Brian EXCLUSIVELY said about his life with Megan, who he’s been married to since 2010. “But we discuss everything. We try and be as open and transparent as possible with each other. The more we talk about things and through things, the more we understand each other. And we’ve really come to appreciate the differences in each other more so than we did before. And I think for us it was really important. I don’t want to speak for anybody else, but for us it was really important because you go through that space in that time period when you have differences with your spouse and you know, at home it becomes like a little contentious seed that’s planted.”

Brian also explained that one of the other ways they’re able to sustain a healthy environment is by identifying their individual strengths and weaknesses and being able to accept them. “And at the point when you start going, you know what, you’re just better at this than I am. Well, I’m just better than you are at this, and you accept it and you embrace it,” he continued. “Then you start becoming two people who are really working together. And it’s like, why not have all of my strengths and all of hers and come together on something, then have just my strengths and be by myself. So it’s just a different way of looking at it and dealing with it. And it’s hard because you’re naturally, I think we’re a bit competitive, everyone. And when you have a puzzle, I think that if you lose that competitive nature and you make it a team effort, the team can always produce more than a single person.”

In addition to his marriage and life with his three kids, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3, Brian touched base on why he and Megan decided to co-host the PUBG MOBILE #FIGHT$THEAMAZON campaign, which helps the non-profit Global Green save the Amazon. They took part in the campaign’s PSA video and are set to co-host the red carpet event on Dec. 9 in Hollywood, CA.

“My wife and I have always been super concerned about the environment,” he said. “And you know, we do what we can, we recycle and we have electric cars and the kids are very responsible and we’re always cleaning up trash when we find it, they’re really into it. But when this came along, this was one of those … When you watch the news and you see what’s going on in the Amazon with that rain forest and the fires, you realize we have to dramatically do something now. Like now’s the time for everybody to get on board.”
“And the idea of this campaign is not so much to fix things, but it’s to start the conversation going and keep the ball rolling,” he continued. “You reach for the lowest hanging fruit you can and you try and get people on board and get people to sort of change their views of how they live and what they do and what their footprint is and how much they leave behind and then what they’re doing for future generations. And this seemed like a really good way to do that.”
Brian also thinks big companies agreeing to team up with the initiative is also helping to get the word out there and is another reason he and Megan got interested in the project. “To have companies like Omaze to come in and want to donate money and help and put out fires and plant trees. It’s like, okay, well that’s an amazing step,” he explained. “Why would we not want to be a part of something as cool as that?”
PUBG MOBILE’s #Fight4TheAmazon campaign is giving you the chance to win a Tesla Model S Performance and $20k while supporting Global Green’s efforts to save the Amazon. Enter: Omaze.com/PUBGMOBILE