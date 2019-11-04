Brian Austin Green Reveals The Secret To His Happy Marriage With Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green opened up about his ‘normal’ home life with wife Megan Fox and explained how they stay focused on their love during the ups and downs of their marriage, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

Brian Austin Green, 46, and his wife Megan Fox, 33, are known for being one of the sweetest couples in Hollywood and now we’re learning exactly what helps them stay in a healthy and happy marriage! The Beverly Hills, 90210 star spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Nov. 1 to promote the #Fight4TheAmazon campaign that he and Megan are a part of and took the time to also reveal some details about how he doesn’t let his busy life take away from the strong love he has with his lady.

“Our marriage is very normal at home. You know, we have three kids. Everything is relative, so it’s like our home might be bigger than some, not as big as others, but it’s all relative within our space, our means and what we have,” Brian EXCLUSIVELY said about his life with Megan, who he’s been married to since 2010. “But we discuss everything. We try and be as open and transparent as possible with each other. The more we talk about things and through things, the more we understand each other. And we’ve really come to appreciate the differences in each other more so than we did before. And I think for us it was really important. I don’t want to speak for anybody else, but for us it was really important because you go through that space in that time period when you have differences with your spouse and you know, at home it becomes like a little contentious seed that’s planted.”

Brian also explained that one of the other ways they’re able to sustain a healthy environment is by identifying their individual strengths and weaknesses and being able to accept them. “And at the point when you start going, you know what, you’re just better at this than I am. Well, I’m just better than you are at this, and you accept it and you embrace it,” he continued. “Then you start becoming two people who are really working together. And it’s like, why not have all of my strengths and all of hers and come together on something, then have just my strengths and be by myself. So it’s just a different way of looking at it and dealing with it. And it’s hard because you’re naturally, I think we’re a bit competitive, everyone. And when you have a puzzle, I think that if you lose that competitive nature and you make it a team effort, the team can always produce more than a single person.”

In addition to his marriage and life with his three kids, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3, Brian touched base on why he and Megan decided to co-host the PUBG MOBILE #FIGHT$THEAMAZON campaign, which helps the non-profit Global Green save the Amazon. They took part in the campaign’s PSA video and are set to co-host the red carpet event on Dec. 9 in Hollywood, CA.