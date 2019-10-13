Megan Fox Shares Rare Family Photo Of 3 Kids & Husband Brian Austin Green At Disneyland – See Pics

Megan rarely posts photos of her three kids with husband Brian Austin Green, but the family appeared to have a blast at Disneyland!

Halloween came early in the Green household! Megan Fox, 33, shared a series of adorable photos of husband Brian Austin Green, 46, and their three kids Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3 on Saturday, Oct. 12! “Halloween at @disneyland is always the most fun but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi normal face ?? #disneyland,” mom Megan captioned the cute pictures (the third pic seemed to fit the tall order). The photos mark a rare sighting of the couple’s adorable kids, who Megan doesn’t share many of.

The kids were in full-costume for the day trip, and we couldn’t get enough of their cute costumes: Noah rocked a witch ensemble, complete with a hot pink wig, while Bodhi was giving us all the chills as a spooky skeleton. Little Journey, however, stole the show in a red dinosaur costume! While Brian went plain clothed in a black t-shirt and jeans, Megan got into the spirit with a set of rosette Minnie Mouse ears. The stylish mama kept the rest of our outfit casual with a black long sleeve and leggings, and accessorized with the Kira Chevron bag by Tory Burch.

The series of three photos shows the family taking in all the sights at the happiest place on earth, including the iconic Sleeping Beauty castle, California Adventure’s Mickey ferris wheel and a third in front of a Mickey Mouse shaped Jack-o-Lantern! Noah appeared to lose her pink wig somewhere along the way, and 3-year-old Journey was happily in dad Brian’s arms for two of the shots.

Halloween seems to be a favorite holiday for the family, as the last photo Megan posted of the kids was from last years’ festivities. Noah particularly seems to love dressing up, as he was spotted in a Snow White costume en route to a lunch back in 2017! Shortly before that photo was taken, Megan and Brian were having marital problems, but have been back on track with a happy and healthy relationship in recent years.

For his part, Brian appears to be enjoying some downtime after the successful first season of Beverly Hills, 90210 spin-off BH90210 which saw the actor playing a heightened version of himself.