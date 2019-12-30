Brian Austin Green Is A Doting Dad On Rare Outing With His & Megan Fox’s 3 Kids

Brian Austin Green was spotted having a good time with his three kids with Megan Fox, including Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3, during a lunch and shopping outing in Canoga Park, CA on Dec. 29.

Brian Austin Green, 46, enjoyed a busy day with three of his kids on Dec. 29 and it was an adorable sight to see. The proud dad was joined by sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3, who he shares with wife Megan Fox, 33, during a lunch and shopping outing at REI in Canoga Park, CA and they all looked relaxed and happy while walking around the location. Brian wore a puffy black coat over a blue shirt and gray pants during the trip and his boys wore long-sleeved graphic tees, pants, and jeans. Despite taking on the parenting duties without Megan, who couldn’t be there for the outing, the Beverly Hills, 90120 star looked comfortable and in tune as he carried shopping bags and held Journey’s hand.

The outing comes after Brian was seen enjoying a different father-sons day just before Christmas. The foursome went out for some coffee in Calabasas, CA on Dec. 23 and were also dressed in casual attire, looking just as comfortable as their latest outing. They also looked slightly tired as they walked beside each other and went on to get Brian his caffeine fix.

Brian is also the father of his oldest son Kassius Marcil-Green, 17, who he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil, 51. He spent some time with Kassius just two days before his coffee outing when they went to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker together. He also shared a cute pic that showed Kassius posing in front of a Star Wars set up in the theater to his Instagram along with a sweet message to the latest film’s director, JJ Abrams. “JJ thank you for giving my son and I not only a really great experience, but delivering a finale to something that has been a huge part of our lives in what I felt was a really respectful way,” it read.

It’s great to see Brian out and about with his kids on multiple occasions. We can’t wait to see how they celebrate New Year’s Eve!