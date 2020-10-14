Diddy, 50, Makes Out With Brian Austin Green’s Ex Tina Louise, 39, On The Beach: See Steamy PDA Pics

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and model Tina Louise were spotted making out on the beach less than one month after Brian Austin Green and the model were flirting on social media. See the pics!

Are Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise over for good? The stunning model, 39, was spotted on October 14 getting cozy on the beach with music producer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. In the photos, Tina could be seen wearing a yellow-patterned bikini and walking alongside the mogul, 50, who sported a monochromatic white ensemble featuring shorts, a polo, and a black bucket hat. But that wasn’t the only snap fans saw.

Further pictures featured Tina and Diddy enjoying a fun conversation, with Tina smiling brightly as her pink ‘do flowed in the breeze. One photo, however, saw the two stars locking lips! As Diddy lounged on a towel, Tina leaned forward and planted a smooch on Diddy’s lips, which you can see here. It was a truly surprising sight, especially considering that fans were under the impression that Tina was still romantically linked to Brian Austin Green.

For the last few months, Brian and Tina have seemingly been in an on-again, off-again relationship following the Beverly Hills 90210 alum’s, 47, split from wife Megan Fox. Less than a month ago, Tina continued to stoke speculation that she and Brian were an item when she left a flirty comment on one of his Instagram posts. The IG Brian shared featured the actor pretending to be angry as part of a preview for an upcoming episode of his podcast on September 24. “Kinda hot when your mad. Lol,” Tina commented on the post, adding a fire emoji.

Prior to the social media interaction, Brian and Tina were quietly spending time together in September after they had apparently broken up in July. “Brian appreciates that Tina is such an easy going person. She’s always smiling and just lifts his spirits — she’s such a positive energy to be around,” a source close to Brian shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in early September. “He’s really just taking things one day at a time but he’s definitely into Tina. She’s been a breath of fresh air,” the insider added.

But even then, a second source may have eluded that Brian and Tina were just on friendly terms, rather than romantic. “They are friends first and the rest comes naturally,” the secondary source explained. “Even if they didn’t work romantically, they would still be friends because Brian isn’t petty and he has healthy relationships with the women in his life. Tina is great and he is really happy being with her and that is all he can ask for.”