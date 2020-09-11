In the midst of navigating the world of dating, Brian Austin Green is also a dedicated father, and he proved it by spending quality time with his three sons on Sept. 10.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox’s kids are growing up so fast! On Sept. 10, Brian shared a rare selfie with his boys, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, in the car. The group was on the way to make a “Target run,” according to the actor’s photo caption. All three kids popped their heads in from the backseat while Brian snapped the photo from the front.

Since Brian and Megan’s split earlier this year, the two have been navigating co-parenting, and it looks like it’s Brian’s time with the boys. When they’re not in mom and dad mode, though, both stars have been working on their love lives. While Megan is in a happy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, Brian has been having some fun playing the field this summer.

Most recently, though, he’s been linked to Tina Louise, an Australian model who owns the restaurant Sugar Taco in Los Angeles. Brian and Tina were hot and heavy over the summer, but cooled off for a little bit before reuniting in recent weeks. However, they’ve both been adamant that they’re “single” and just enjoying each other’s company right now.

“He’s really just taking things one day at a time, but he’s really into Tina,” a source explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s been a breath of fresh air.” Still, the actor hasn’t ruled out the possibility of getting back together with Megan one day. “I never say never,” he told fans during an Aug. 29 Instagram Live chat. “You never know. I kind of feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and see eye to eye, and then sometimes those paths do different things.”

After all, the exes have broken up and gotten back together before. Brian and Megan met and started dating in 2004 when he was 30 and she was just 18. They got engaged in 2006, but broke it off three years later. Eventually, they reconciled, and by June 2010 they confirmed that they were engaged once again. They wed later that month, but Megan filed for divorce in Aug. 2015. It didn’t last long, as they were back together by 2016 before separating once again at the beginning of 2020.