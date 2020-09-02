Exclusive
Brian Austin Green: Why Spending Time With Tina Louise ‘Makes Him Happy’

Brian Austin Green & Tina Louise
Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise continue to keep fans guessing about the status of their relationship. But, they’re still spending time together! HollywoodLife has learned why Brian’s so smitten with the blonde model.

Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise continue to spend time together, despite a report that claimed they ended things in late July. The actor, 47, and the Australian model are still entertaining their summer fling, HollywoodLife has learned. And, it’s because Brian can’t get enough of Tina’s positive attitude.

“Brian appreciates that Tina is such an easy going person. She’s always smiling and just lifts his spirits — she’s such a positive energy to be around,” a source close Brian tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. “He’s really just taking things one day at a time but he’s definitely into Tina. She’s been a breath of fresh air,” the insider adds.

“They never really stopping seeing each other,” the source says, referencing the breakup report. “They’ve been casually dating over the summer and Brian makes time to spend with Tina whenever he can.” Additionally, the actor has been spending a lot of time with his three sons— Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4 — whom he shares with his estranged wife, Megan Fox.

Brian is so drawn to Tina because of the meaningful friendship they built before anything else, a second source reveals. “Tina makes him happy. They have great conversations and there is no stigma to what they have and what they are trying to make happen. They are friends first and the rest comes naturally,” the second insider explains. “Even if they didn’t work romantically, they would still be friends because Brian isn’t petty and he has healthy relationships with the women in his life. Tina is great and he is really happy being with her and that is all he can ask for.”

Brian and Tina were first spotted having lunch together in LA on June 30. They were photographed holding hands, which instantly sparked romance rumors between the two. After that, Brian and Tina were pictured on a number of occasions.

Throughout the summer, Brian was spotted with a few other women, including reality star Courtney Stodden. Most recently, the actor was photographed having lunch with Jane Seymour‘s daughter, Jennifer Flynn on August 10. Nonetheless, Tina seems to have his undivided attention.

Brian confirmed his split from Megan, 34, in May. The exes began dating in 2004, and wed in 2010. Megan has since moved on with rocker Machine Gun Kelly, 30, after she appeared as his love interest in the music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.” The new couple was first spotted kissing and holding hands outside a Los Angeles bar on June 15, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.