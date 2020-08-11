As Megan Fox’s ‘heart belongs to’ Machine Gun Kelly, her ex Brian Austin Green continues to play the field. After splitting with Tina Louise, he was pictured smiling over lunch with Jane Seymour’s daughter.

Brian Austin Green has had no shortage of beautiful female lunch partners since his May split from wife Megan Fox, 34. The 47-year-old actor has been linked to models Courtney Stodden, 25, and Tina Louise, 38, after they were photographed sharing romantic meals, and now a new lady has popped up with him in public. Brian was pictured having lunch with cyber-crime specialist Jennifer Flynn, who just so happens to be legendary actress Jane Seymour‘s former step-daughter. You can check out their meet-up photos here.

Jennifer was photographed hugging BAG as they got together for a long, leisurely meeting on Aug. 10. They greeted each other with a big, friendly embrace, before sitting on a bench and appearing deep in friendly conversation. After that the pair grabbed lunch and were seen going over something on their phones.

This was no romantic date though. Jennifer and Brian are actually business partners. The two met 3 years ago at a July 4th party thrown by Jane, and the pair “started a company together called IteliQore, which helps people combat cyber-crimes as they happen in real-time,” according to TMZ.

The site also says that their business is “about to release their first product on the market, called TRIPP,” and that Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman star Jane is an investor in their company. Jennifer’s father is real estate businessman David Flynn, who Jane married in 1981 when he was her then-business manager. The former couple has two children, Katie, 38, and Sean, 35, who are Jennifer’s half-siblings. Jane and David split in 1992, though she and Jennifer remained close. Jennifer’s biological mom is David’s first wife, Lynda Rowen.

Ever since Brian tearfully announced on May 18 that his nearly 10 year marriage to Megan had come to an end, she’s been carrying on a passionate romance with her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star Machine Gun Kelly — real name Colson Baker. She’s since called him her “twin flame,” which is a stronger version of a soul mate, and on Aug. 5 she shared a mirror selfie of the couple to her Instagram and gushed in the caption to MGK, “Achingly Beautiful Boy…My heart is yours.”

Right after his marriage breakdown, Brian was spotted with Courtney on several occasions for lunch and shopping. He then started seeing Australian swimsuit model turned restaurateur Tina in mid-June. While they reportedly split up a month later, the two were photographed meeting up for lunch in Los Angeles on July 30, and they both looked very happy to be together.