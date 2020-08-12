Jennifer Flynn: 5 Things To Know About Brian Austin Green’s Gorgeous Lunch Date

Jennifer Flynn was recently spotted laughing and sharing a fun and friendly lunch with newly single Brian Austin Green in Calabasas, CA while they worked on a project together. Here are five things you should know about her.

Brian Austin Green, 47, seemed to have a great time with Jennifer Flynn, one of his longtime gorgeous friends this week, as the two young talents met up in Calabasas, CA on Aug. 10 for a cozy lunch to talk about business. They were seen happily hugging during the outing and were full of laughs and smiles as they sat at an outside table together. Although the pair are reportedly not dating and just friends right now, they sure did seem to enjoy each other’s company and Brian, who has been linked to models Courtney Stodden, 25, and Tina Louise, 38, ever since his split from wife Megan Fox, 34, earlier this year, appeared as comfortable as could be with the brunette beauty.

Here are five things you should know about Jennifer and her connection to Brian.

1. She is legendary actress Jane Seymour’s former stepdaughter. Jane was married to Jennifer’s dad David Flynn from 1981 until 1992 and had Jennifer’s half siblings Katherine Flynn, 38, and Sean Flynn, 35. She and Jane still have a relationship to this day but Jennifer’s biological mother is David’s first wife, Lynda Rowen.

2. She started a company with Brian. After meeting at a July 4th party that was thrown by Jane three years ago, the two brainiacs came together to start a company called InteliQore, which helps people combat cyber-crimes as they happen. They decided to start the project after they were both the victims of online bullying and harassment in their fields, TMZ reported. Jane is also a partner in the company.

3. She and Brian are about to release their first product on the market from the company. It’s called TRIPP and it’s part of some products and services related to cybersecurity that they’ve developed since putting their company together. In fact, the first product release could be what they were discussing during their latest lunch.

4. Jane still considers her to be her “daughter.” The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star gave a 2013 interview to The Guardian and openly talked about Jennifer and how close they are. “We’re really close, including my two stepchildren, Jenni Flynn and Kalen Keach. But we don’t use the word stepkids,” she told the outlet. “We do not distinguish. I’m very proud of all my children, and I spend a lot of time with them. All the fathers are very close to their children and the kids are very close to all the parents. The exes and everybody gets along. If I co-parent a child, as I did Kalen and Jenni, I’m incredibly close to those mothers and their stepfathers. Jenni’s sisters from her mother’s following marriage will spend Christmas or New Year’s with me.”

5. Brian called her a ‘really good friend’ in an Aug. 11 Instagram post about their new company product. “So this is a new tech venture that I developed with a really good friend of mine Flynn,” he wrote in the post alongside a photo of the product. “Please go check out our website. It’s a free service enabling people to take their lives back from what has become unregulated with the internet. Our hope is to hold people accountable for their words and actions. Link in bio :))”